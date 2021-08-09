Aaron Savary chucked his glove in the air and waited for a sea of gold to dogpile him on the artificial turf.
It might have been his most exhilarating throw on an afternoon of pitching brilliance.
The University of Iowa recruit threw a complete-game five hitter on Sunday to lead the Dubuque County American Legion team to a 3-1 victory over Cabot, Ark., for the Mid-South Regional championship at Duncan Field in Hastings, Neb. The Minutemen (13-0) advanced to the eight-team Legion World Series this weekend in Shelby, N.C., for the second time in program history and the first since 2018.
“It feels amazing,” said Savary, who recently completed his junior season at Dubuque Wahlert. “This is such a great team, and I love all the guys on it. To be going to the World Series … it’s incredible. I’m so excited. I can’t wait.”
Savary needed 95 pitches to shut down the Arkansas state champions. He struck out nine, walked one batter and hit one batter.
“I was able to throw all of my pitches in the strike zone on any count, and when you do that, you win games,” Savary said. “Everything was working for me. We’ve seen all tournament that they have a great hitting team, so it feels really good to shut them down for most of the game, especially in this environment.”
Cole Smith, a recent Dubuque Senior graduate headed to Southeastern Community College to play baseball, earned tournament MVP honors. He batted .533 (8-for-15) and had at least one hit in all five games in Hastings.
“It’s so much fun to play with this team,” Smith said. “You know if you don’t get on base, somebody behind you will get a big base hit. I knew I had some good at-bats here, but you don’t think about awards. All you care about is winning.
“It’s been a while since I’ve had a lot of team success on a baseball field, and I’ve always wanted to have a chance like this to compete for a championship. It’s even more special because of the group of guys. When we got that last out, it was pure hysteria.”
The Minutemen scored 37 runs on 55 hits in going 5-0 in the regional. They allowed 21 runs.
Dubuque County opened the scoring in the bottom of the first inning after Jake Brosius laced a one-out double to the left-centerfield gap. He took third on Sawyer Nauman’s infield single and scored on Trey Schaber’s fielder’s choice.
The Minutemen doubled the lead in the second. Gavin Guns singled up the middle, took second on a balk and scored when Landon Stoll punched a single the other way to right field.
Cabot answered in the third. Jaiden Ryals led off by being hit by a pitch, took second on Zach Hardcastle’s bunt and survived a pickle to make it to third after leadoff man Hayden Prewitt grounded back to the mound. Jackson Olivi singled through the left side to cut the deficit in half, but Savary got out of a second-and-third jam by making Austin Scritchfield his fifth strikeout victim.
Dubuque County added another run in the fourth. Guns reached on a hit batsman but was retired on Stoll’s fielder’s choice. No. 8 hitter Ray Schlosser connected for a towering RBI double to left to stretch the lead to 3-1.
“Right off the bat, I knew it was going over his head. I was just praying he wouldn’t somehow catch it,” Schlosser said. “It ended up being a pretty big cushion for our team and gave us the momentum for the last few innings.
“It’s a life-changing experience, a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to be going to the World Series. Never in my life did I think I’d be going to a World Series. But we have so much talent and so much depth in every position. It’s like Schaber said the other night, ‘I think we’re the best team in the country.’”
But the Minutemen know they’re one of the last eight teams in the country still standing. They stayed in Hastings on Sunday, will bus to Omaha on Monday and fly to North Carolina on Tuesday morning.
“I’m so happy for this group of kids,” said Ronnie Kramer, the first-year coach of the Minutemen and a long-time assistant to former coach Rob Hoerner. “I went through it in 2018, and I know how special it is to go to the World Series. Now, they get to see just how amazing it is.”