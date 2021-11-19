Easton Valley set four new Iowa 8-player state championship records, but fell just short of the title.
Anita CAM rallied out of an 11-point, third-quarter deficit to stun the Riverhawks, 42-40, in the 8-player state title game on Thursday morning at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
Easton Valley quarterback Conor Gruver threw for a record 384 yards on a title-game best 34 completions. Gruver also threw five touchdown passes, including two to Aidan Gruver. Receiver Carson Fuegen set 8-player championship game records with 20 receptions and 211 yards.
CAM quarterback Lane Spieker completed 7 of 13 passes for 243 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. He also ran for an 8-player championship game-record 222 yards and three more scores.
The teams combined for 939 yards of offense and 12 touchdowns.
Easton Valley finished the season 12-1.
Britt West Hancock 19, Grundy Center 14 — At Cedar Falls: Three different players scored touchdowns as West Hancock held off Grundy Center in the Class 1A championship game, claiming its second state title in three seasons to complete a 13-0 season.
Grundy Center (11-2), led by former Dubuque Wahlert coach Travis Zajac, became the first Iowa school to finish runner-up in three consecutive seasons.
Van Meter 17, Hawarden West Sioux 14 — At Cedar Falls, Iowa: Katie Lindsay kicked a 27-yard field goal with 7:21 left, and Van Meter held off West Sioux for the Class 1A state championship.
WISCONSIN
Reedsville 17, Coleman 0 — At Madison: Westen Liebzeit ran for a 9-yard touchdown and kicked a 23-yard field goal as Reedsville won the Division 7 state championship without attempting a pass.
Colby 22, Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs 7 — At Madison: Brent Jeske ran for two touchdowns and returned a fumble for another score as Colby beat St. Mary’s Springs for the Division 6 state title.
La Crosse Aquinas 28, Mayville 26 — At Madison: Jackson Flottmeyer threw three touchdown passes, and Aquinas stopped Mayville’s potential game-tying two-point conversion with 1:41 left to claim the Division 5 state championship.
Catholic Memorial 21, Ellsworth 12 — At Madison: Catholic Memorial scored all of its points in the opening quarter and then turned to its defense to hold off Ellsworth for the Division 5 state title.