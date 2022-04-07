Loras College had another terrific season on the wrestling mats, and the Duhawks were rewarded on Wednesday with nine of their wrestlers being named to the all-American Rivers Conference team.
Jared Hensley (125, senior), Aiden Evans (133, sophomore), Jalen Schropp (141, sophomore), Daniel Ruiz (149, senior), Zeke Smith (157, junior), Gabe Fiser (165, junior), Jacob Krakow (174, senior), Shane Liegel (184, junior) and Brady Vogel (197, senior) all landed on the team for the Duhawks.
University of Dubuque’s Zarik Anderson (157, graduate) also earned a spot on the team, as did Wartburg sophomore 133-pounder Joe Pins, a Dubuque Hempstead grad.
Wartburg’s Zayren Terukina (141, junior) was named MVP, and the Knights’ Eric Keller was tabbed Coach of the Year. Coe’s Bryce Parke (133) earned Freshman of the Year.
MEN’S VOLLEYBALL
North Central 3, Loras 1 — At Naperville, Ill.: Dorian Fiorenza hit 11 kills and Joe Horn added 34 assists, but the Duhawks (21-7) lost in the CCIW tournament to North Central (19-3), 25-14, 22-25, 25-20, 25-23.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
UW-Platteville 14-1, UW-Whitewater 6-13 — At Platteville, Wis.: Rachel Plautz went 3-for-5 with a double, home run and five RBIs as the Pioneers blasted out 14 hits and rolled in the opener to earn a split.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Central 14, Loras 13 — At Petrakis Park: Joe Egan finished 3-for-5 with a double, home run and four RBIs, but the NCAA Division III No. 18-ranked Duhawks (21-4) came up just short in a slugfest with the Dutch (10-9). Max Cullen had three RBIs for Loras.
PREP BASEBALL
Southwestern 7, Iowa-Grant 2 (4 innings) — At Livingston, Wis.: Colson Splinter went 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs as the Wildcats won on Tuesday.
PREP FOOTBALL
Community kickoff for Southwestern/East Dubuque — The Southwestern/East Dubuque football co-op program’s community kickoff event was postponed Wednesday and rescheduled for Sunday at 5 p.m. at the Southwestern High School football field. The school superintendents and new coaching staff will be on hand to tour facilities and give the communities of each school the chance to come together ahead of the inaugural season.