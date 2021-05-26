The girls soccer postseason kicks off for Class 1A today in Iowa. Here is a capsule look at regional tournament involving area programs, with statistics taken from Varsity Bound on Tuesday:
REGION 6
Today’s quarterfinals — La Porte City Union (2-12) at No. 3 Waterloo Columbus (13-2), 5 p.m.; Cedar Valley Christian (5-10) at Dyersville Beckman (8-8), 5 p.m.; Monticello (2-11) at No. 10 Hudson (12-4), 5 p.m.; Center Point-Urbana (8-7) at Vinton-Shellsburg (10-7), 5 p.m.
Tuesday, June 1 semifinals — Union/Columbus winner vs. Cedar Valley Christian/Beckman winner at Columbus, 6 p.m.; Monticello/Hudson winner vs. CPU/Vinton-Shellsburg winner at Hudson, 5 p.m.
Friday, June 4 final — At highest remaining seed
Beckman leaders — Isabelle Kluesner (7 goals, 1 assist, 15 points); Trista Schmidt (4 goals, 4 assists, 12 points); Kennedy Arens (5 goals, 2 assists, 12 points); Emma Coohey (3 goals, 1 assist, 7 points); Hope Naber (2 goals, 2 assists, 6 points); Sydnie Reitzler (1 goal, 2 assists, 4 points); Kaylee Lehmann (2 goals, 4 points), Olivia Hogan (1 goal, 1 assist, 3 points); Reese Osterhaus (31 goals allowed, 123 saves)
Outlook — Beckman is trying to reach the state tournament for the first time in program history, but finds itself in a tough bracket. Beckman is playing its best soccer lately, though. The Blazers have won six straight and outscored those opponents, 36-1. Beckman lost to both CPU and Vinton-Shellsburg, but has not played any other teams in the bracket.
REGION 7
Today’s quarterfinals — Maquoketa (2-13) at No. 6 Dubuque Wahlert (8-5), 5 p.m.; Tipton (5-8) at Anamosa (4-11), 6 p.m.; West Branch (5-8) at No. 15 Iowa City Regina (7-7), 4:30 p.m.; Northeast Goose Lake (1-11) at Bellevue Marquette (9-3), 5 p.m.
Tuesday, June 1 semifinals — Maquoketa/Wahlert winner vs. Tipton/Anamosa winner at Wahlert, 5 p.m.; West Branch/Regina winner vs. Northeast/Marquette winner at Regina, 6 p.m.
Friday, June 4 final — At highest remaining seed
Wahlert leaders — Emma Donovan (10 goals, 4 assists, 24 points); Maya Wachter (10 goals, 2 assists, 22 points); Gabby Moran (5 goals, 10 assists, 20 points); Allie Kutsch (3 goals, 6 points); Liliana Marrero-O’Hea (2 goals, 4 points); Ivy Dearstone (1 goal, 2 points, 13 goals allowed, 57 saves)
Maquoketa leaders — Mazie Gardner (9 goals, 18 points); CJ Yeager (3 goals, 3 assists, 9 points); Brianna Tranel (4 assists, 4 points); Charisma Dontje (1 goal, 1 assist, 3 points); Oliva Orris (1 goal, 2 points); Addison Michel (70 goals allowed, 213 saves); Aubrey Bahl (31 goals allowed, 82 saves)
Marquette leaders — Juliana Penniston (18 goals, 36 points, 4 goals allowed, 54 saves); Delaney Banowetz (11 goals, 7 assists, 29 points); Holly Kremer (3 goals, 4 assists, 10 points); Kelesia DeShaw (4 goals, 8 points); Maya Oliver (3 goals, 2 assists, 8 points); Elise Kilburg (3 goals, 1 assist, 7 points); Audrey Wedeking (3 goals, 1 assist, 7 points, 5 goals allowed, 41 saves), Adessa Leibfried (2 goals, 1 assist, 5 points)
Outlook — Wahlert, which closed its regular season on Tuesday, is seeded as the favorite to earn a trip to its first state tournament in Des Moines. The Golden Eagles have previously played at the state tournament, but their most recent trip, 2011, came when the girls tournament was still played in Muscatine. Both Marquette and Maquoketa are seeking their first trips to the state tournament. Maquoketa enters the postseason on a four-game losing streak. Marquette has had a fantastic season and could line up to challenge Wahlert in the final if it can get past Northeast and, presumably, Regina. The Mohawks beat Northeast, 9-1 and 7-0, during the regular season and did not play the Regals. Wahlert beat Marquette, 1-0, in their April 15 meeting.