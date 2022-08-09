DYERSVILLE, Iowa — For a few who took the field, the call to the Big Leagues is still years away. For many, that dream may never come.
But every member of the Cedar Rapids Kernels and Quad Cities River Bandits got a little taste of Eastern Iowa heaven on Tuesday as the teams battled in a Midwest League High-A contest at the Major League stadium adjacent to the Field of Dreams movie site.
It was the first-ever minor league contest at the Field of Dreams stadium and first in Dubuque County since 1976.
Keeping with the throwback theme that surrounded last summer’s Major League game, the teams donned nicknames and uniforms dating back more than a century.
Visiting Cedar Rapids was known on Tuesday as the Bunnies, a moniker it held from 1904-1932. Quad Cities, the home team, went by the Blue Sox, a name it held off and on from 1913-1937.
Quad Cities manager Brooks Conrad said the experience met and exceeded every one of his expectations.
“That and much more,” Conrad said. “Hearing that 8,100 fans might be coming, hearing all the stuff that might be going on, we really had no idea about what a huge spectacle it was. It really lived up to it. It was awesome. Such a special event for these players and these affiliates. It was outstanding, really awesome.”
Behind a two-run first inning, a three-run third, and a masterful pitching performance from newly acquired Chandler Champlain, the Blue Sox controlled the entire game en route to a 7-2 victory.
The team’s uniforms were complimented perfectly by the vintage 1920’s vests and fedoras worn by play-by-play announcer Greg Amsinger, MLB Network analyst Harold Reynolds, and several other staff members at Tuesday’s contest.
Quad Cities’ Juan Carlos Negret ignited the first big roar from the nearly sold-out attendance of 7,532 spectators with a two-run blast over the left centerfield fence into the endless waves of corn for an early 2-0 lead.
The Blue Sox extended their lead in the third when Peyton Wilson belted a solo shot to left field to make it 3-0. Negret, who finished the night 2-for-4, drove in his third run with a sharp double to right, scoring Herard Gonzalez, who reached on an error. Parker Bates made it 5-0 with a sacrifice fly to score Negret.
“You can’t really prepare for a moment like that,” Wilson said of his home run. “Your emotions take a toll on you and it was so much fun. I knew I hit it good and then I made sure I ran a little harder just in case, but it’s awesome. A moment I’ll never forget, that’s for sure.
Meanwhile, Champlain, who was acquired by the Kansas City Royals affiliate when the big-league club traded Andrew Benintendi to the Yankees, threw shut-down ball from the mound. The 6-foot-5, 220-pound righthander allowed just two Bunnies’ baserunners to reach scoring position through six innings.
Champlain departed after 6 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs on six hits, striking out seven and not surrendering a walk.
“Most likely, I’ll probably never be on this field again and it’s a moment to remember,” Champlain said. “This field is the most perfect field I’ve ever played on, and I’ll never forget this day for the rest of my life, so that was a very special moment, especially with these guys being very new teammates of mine, new coaches of mine. It feels really good.”
The night was extra special for the winning pitcher as he got to shine in front of his family, who attended the game.
“My dad’s been a big baseball fan his whole life and taught me since I was a little boy,” Champlain continued. “He made me watch this movie a hundred thousand times, you know, and it’s so surreal, now I’m here. It’s going to be a very special moment.”
Quad Cities took a 7-0 advantage in the bottom of the sixth when Tyler Tolbert roped an RBI double and Gonzalez added a run-scoring single.
The Bunnies’ entire offense came in the seventh. Jake Rucker led off with a double and immediately scored on Kyler Fedko’s RBI base hit. Jefferson Morales cut the deficit to 7-2 with a sacrifice fly scoring Fedko.
Urbandale’s Matt Mullenbach, the lone Iowan on either roster, became the first native of the Hawkeye State to play at the Field of Dreams Stadium. The 25-year-old righthander recorded a strikeout in an inning of scoreless relief for Cedar Rapids.
“It was kind of surreal,” said Mullenbach. “Going out there, seeing all the corn in the background and all the people, it was really nice. It’s kind of a family history I got here, you know, it means a lot to them, too.”
Mullenbach, who admitted he had never seen the movie Field of Dreams until recently, said it lived up to the hype.
“It was pretty good,” he said. “Just the whole aura around it then coming here. (This experience) definitely exceeded (my expectations). Seeing last year’s game on TV, it looked amazing, but coming here, it was everything I expected, if not more.”
