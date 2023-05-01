Alison Daugherty (Cuba City) — Daugherty won the triple jump (35-10 ¼) and the long jump (17-1 ¾) at the SWAL Mid-Season Meet on Monday. Three days later, she set the meet record in the Christopher Becker Invitational at Cuba City with a long jump of 18-1 1/2. (Galena’s Addison Albrecht set the previous mark of 17-11 1/2 last year). Daugherty also won the triple jump at the Becker Invitational with a 33-3 1/2 but fell short of her own meet record of 35-8 last spring.
Hannah Pergande (Southwestern) -- On Monday at the Darlington Invite, Hannah broke the Southwestern school record in the 300 meter hurdles that had been set in 1989 with a time of 48.57 seconds. She also won the100 meter high hurdles and was on the 4x200 meter relay team that finished second. On Tuesday at the SWAL Mid-Season Meet in Hazel Green, Hannah finished second in the 100 meter high hurdles, and ran the 4x100 meter relay that finished first and the 4x200 meter relay that finished third. On Thursday at the Christopher Becker Memorial Invitational in Cuba City, Hannah broke her own school record by four one-hundredths of second in winning the 300 meter high hurdles with a time of 48.53 seconds. Hannah also finished second in the 100 meter high hurdles and was on the 4x200 meter relay team that finished seventh.
Cohen Pfohl (Dubuque Senior) — On his last opportunity to qualify for the Drake Relays, the senior hit the Blue Oval Standard with a shot put of 54-05.75 to place him 14th in the state. Then in Des Moines this week, he placed fifth with a distance of 54-3 ¼ on his third throw in his Drake debut. Pfohl also had a great season for indoor throwing, earning a spot in the school’s all-time top 10.
