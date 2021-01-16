Dubuque Wahlert needed a jolt.
So, Nathan Donovan shook Wahlert Gymnasium.
Wahlert’s 5-foot-10 senior guard thieved the ball in the third quarter and leveled up for a thunderous dunk, bringing the home crowd to its feet and igniting the Iowa Class 3A No. 10-ranked Golden Eagles to a 69-64 victory over Cedar Rapids Jefferson on Friday night.
“There was an opportunity in the last game against West Delaware to dunk, but I was afraid I was going to miss it and coach would have been mad,” said Donovan, who finished with 13 points. “But I was feeling it. I was feeling bouncy tonight, so I went for it. Got the crowd into it, which is a big impact.”
TJ Fowler sank four 3-pointers and led Wahlert (6-2) with 19 points, while Duke Faley added 10 points, Ben Freed scored nine and Nick Bandy chipped in eight. Carson Blietz led the J-Hawks (2-8) with a game-high 21 points.
The difference down the stretch proved to be from the free-throw line, as playing with the lead the Eagles closed 24-for-34 from the charity stripe. Fowler and Donovan each scored seven points in the deciding quarter, with Fowler notching all seven of his from the line and Donovan making five.
“It was a team effort,” Donovan said. “We started picking up the defensive intensity in the second half, and started working the offense more and getting better shots.”
It was a fast start for the Eagles, as Fowler and Freed drilled treys for a quick 6-0 lead, but the J-Hawks answered with an 8-0 run to set the stage for eight lead changes in the opening quarter. After the game was tied at 14, Faley sank free throws and scored on a putback to give Wahlert a 19-14 lead at the 1:57 mark.
Jefferson scored the next six points of the frame, with Blietz hitting a pair of 3s to give the J-Hawks a 20-19 lead heading into the second quarter. The J-Hawks extended the lead as part of an 11-1 run for a 25-20 advantage midway through the period.
The defenses controlled most of the second quarter, but Freed swished another trey and Aaron Savary scored on a tip-in and hit 1 of 2 at the free-throw line to tie the game, 27-27, with 43 seconds until the break. Jefferson responded with a score in the lane for a two-point lead at halftime.
Wahlert heated up coming out of the locker room, as Fowler drilled three triples in succession to give Wahlert a 36-31 lead at the 5:04 mark. Donovan’s steal and flush helped cap a 13-0 run that gave the Eagles a 40-31 lead.
“TJ played a heck of a game,” Donovan said. “He hit some deep 3s there and that was just a big part of it for us to get things going.”
The J-Hawks answered with a 10-1 run to tie the game at 41-41, but Donovan snagged another steal and scored before Seamus Crahan showed off his hops with a jam to give Wahlert a 47-43 lead heading to the fourth.
The Eagles wouldn’t relinquish the lead throughout the final frame, as Donovan’s tough drive, a trey from Freed and Bandy’s deuce in the paint pushed the advantage to 57-49.
When the J-Hawks rallied to within 63-61 with 55 seconds left, Fowler and Donovan took care of business at the free-throw line.
“One of the parts of the game plan was to get to the free-throw line 25 times,” Donovan said. “That was a real focus of the game and when we got there, we made it hurt.”