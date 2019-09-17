Southwest Wisconsin is mourning the loss of a former high school teacher and Hall of Fame coach.
James Nedelcoff passed away Sept. 12 at the age of 90 following a battle with Parkinson’s Disease. The Hazel Green, Wis., native spent 18 years at Benton High School, starting in 1954, before finishing his career back at his alma mater, Southwestern.
During his time at Benton, he taught and coached football, basketball and baseball.
“Coach Nedelcoff was one of the most outstanding people I’ve ever been around in my life,” former Benton student/athlete Mick Baxter said. “My father passed away when I was 10-years-old, and he was the father figure I needed. He was way more than just a coach; he very much involved in the school and community. He did it all, and I have nothing but respect for that man. My heart is broken now that he is gone.”
While at Benton, his football team compiled a record of 93 wins, 48 losses and 4 ties. They won the conference championship four times and finished second five times. This included three undefeated seasons.
“Coach Nedelcoff was a disciplinarian deluxe,” Baxter said. “He inspected our uniforms before games to make sure our helmets and shoes were polished. If they weren’t, we didn’t see the field. He was extremely passionate about everything he did.”
In 1972, Nedelcoff accepted a position down the road at Southwestern High School, where he would have the opportunity to coach his sons.
“We were all incredibly sad when he left Benton, but we knew he did it with good reason,” Baxter said. “He didn’t want to coach against his sons.”
At Southwestern, he coached football and basketball until his retirement in 1993. He concluded his basketball coaching career with 476 wins and 341 losses, taking the 1988 Southwestern boys basketball team to the state tournament — the program’s first and only state berth.
“That year I was a junior, and Coach pushed us hard because he knew the potential was there,” Southwestern 1989 graduate Glen Stangel said. “We didn’t win conference that year, but we went on a run during the tournament. We knocked off top-ranked Randolph in the state semifinal, and then we lost in the championship game in overtime by one point to Greenwood. Those are games I’ll never forget.”
In March 1994, Nedelcoff was inducted into the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame. Later that year in June, he became one of just five coaches inducted into both the Wisconsin football and basketball coaches Hall of Fame.
“Coach Nedelcoff was a very positive person and he always had a saying in the locker room that no matter what, the sun is going to come up tomorrow,” Stangel said. “Whether it was in the locker room, the classroom or even outside of school, he taught you how to be a good person.”
Cuba City basketball coach Jerry Petitgoue remembers many games against the fellow Hall of Famer.
“Coach Nedelcoff was basically my mentor,” Petitgoue said. “He was the epitome of competitiveness, and he showed me how competitive you needed to be as a coach in order to be successful. The relationships he had with the kids is what I admired the most about him. He was the very best basketball coach I’ve ever known.”
Petitgoue began coaching against Nedelcoff in 1972, when Jerry was at Gratiot and Jim at Benton.
“We were in the same league, but we had a mutual respect for one another,” Petitgoue said. “We met again when I went to Cuba City and he returned to Southwestern. We battled many games against one another, and they were always fun. No matter how old he was, he always found a way to relate to the kids, and I really respected that about him.”
Nedelcoff was inducted into the UW-Platteville Athletic Hall Of Fame on October 31, 1998. The Southwestern school gymnasium was named for him on December 22, 2007.
“He was an incredibly wonderful human being, and he will forever be missed by many,” Baxter said.
Nedelcoff’s memorial service program will be held at the James Nedelcoff Gymnasium in Hazel Green on Sunday, Oct. 6, at 1 p.m.