BERNARD, Iowa — Bryce Simon just tried to keep things simple and drive the ball where it was pitched.
The Cascade right-fielder delivered a sharp base hit back through the middle with the bases loaded and one out in the 10th inning Sunday afternoon to lift the Reds to a 2-1 walk-off victory over Bernard in the championship game of the Bernard tournament. The Reds repeated as champions in the tournament that capped the semi-pro baseball season.
“Like any game that’s super competitive and you have to grind it out to the end, this was so much fun to be a part of,” said Simon, who is entering his final season at Clarke University. “In a situation like that, with the infield playing in, you just try to treat it like a normal at-bat and not try to add too much pressure to it. You just try to trust everything you do, and hopefully, you come out on top.”
The Reds’ 10th-inning rally started on Blake Simon’s one-out infield single that third baseman Brett LaMere knocked down with a diving stop. Tournament MVP Connor Grant followed with a double to right field, and the Indians opted to intentionally walk Brock Simon to load the bases.
Bryce Simon won it with his first hit of the game after going 0-for-3 with a walk. Trace Hoffman took the loss in relief despite a stretch of retiring 11 straight, including six via the strikeout.
Bernard had a golden opportunity to win the game in the top of the eighth, after Hoffman led off with a walk and moved up on Reis Rausch’s mishandled bunt, and Brock Simon intentionally walked LaMere to load the bases. Brock Simon fanned Reid Rausch, coaxed Riley Reed into a fielder’s choice, and Jake Blunt popped out to left field to get the Reds out of the inning unscathed.
“I was getting a little lackadaisical early in that inning, and Yipe yelled at me from the bench to focus up,” Brock Simon said, in reference to Reds starting pitcher Pat Weber. “That was the biggest key. I got a lot more locked in on what I needed to do.
“Obviously, we didn’t win the game right there, but it was a pretty big momentum swing in our favor. If you get the bases loaded an nobody out, you figure you’re going to get at least one out of it. And, in extra innings, you never want to give up a run in the top half, because it puts so much more pressure on your offense.”
After Weber limited Bernard to one hit in five innings, Bernard took a 1-0 lead against Grant, who came on in relief despite going the distance in the Reds’ 3-1 victory over Farley in the semifinals earlier in the day. Hoffman led off by reaching on an error and came around to score when the Reds threw away Rausch’s bunt.
But Cascade got that run right back by the slimmest of margins. With Nate McMullen on second base following an error on a fielder’s choice, Dan Rogers blooped a double on the chalk of the right-field line to make it 1-1.
Anthony Ruden collected both hits for the Indians and turned in yet another remarkable pitching performance. After striking out 13 in a 6-0 semifinal win over Zwingle earlier in the day, Ruden fanned nine more in five innings of work. Cascade managed three hits against Ruden and four against Hoffman.
Bryce Simon hopes the tournament title will impact his team the way it did last summer.
“I thought winning this last year really gave us a spark going into the offseason, and we fed off it when the season started this summer,” he said. “It’s always nice to go into the offseason feeling good about yourself.”