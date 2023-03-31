Tonight's United States Hockey League game between the Dubuque Fighting Saints and Green Bay Gamblers has been postponed due to the forecast of impending storms in Eastern Iowa.

The league also postponed the Madison at Cedar Rapids contest scheduled for tonight. Make-up dates will be announced at a later date.

