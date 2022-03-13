Clarke University opened its Heart of America Conference baseball schedule by sweeping Baker University, 7-6 and 11-5, on Sunday afternoon in Baldwin City, Mo.
Brice Hinton hit a solo home run in the top of the ninth inning to left the Pride in the opener. Victor Lara and Hinton collected three hits apiece, while Cascade, Iowa, native Bryce Simon and Fennimore, Wis., native Maguire Fitzgerald had two apiece to highlight a 13-hit attack in the opener.
Bubba Thompson also hit a solo home run, and Carsie Walker earned the victory with two innings of scoreless relief.
In the second game, Hinton added four more hits and Lara had a pair in a 12-hit outpouring for the Pride. Thompson and Taiga Sato drove in three runs apiece, and Walker and Western Dubuque grad Greg Bennett pitched scoreless innings of relief in support of starter Devan Quesada, who went five innings.
The teams wrap up a four-game series with two more games today.
Loras 5-11, Plattsburgh State 0-3 – At Davenport, Fla.: Matt Jeter struck out four and scattered six hits in a complete-game, seven-inning shutout for the Duhawks in the opener. Luke Fennelly and Joe Egan had two hits apiece, and Daniel Rogers drove in a pair of runs.
In the second game, Fennelly and Rogers had a pair of hits each, and Rogers, Mitch Gruber and Hempstead grad Michael Garrett drove in two runs each. Ryan Wohlers fanned eight in six innings of work to improve to 2-0.
The Duhawks are 12-0 and wrap up their Florida trip today against Colby-Sawyer.
Millikin 8-9, Dubuque 3-13 – At Decatur, Ill.: Colton Pfeifer went 4-for-5 with three RBIs as the Spartans salvaged the split and improved to 6-3. Mitch Pomeroy and Hayden Iacolucci added three hits each, and Joe Unger and Brandon Watkins had two apiece in the 18-hit outburst.
Pomeroy went 3-for-4 with a triple in the opener for the Spartans. Millikin is 11-4.
SOFTBALL
The College of New Jersey 4, UW-Platteville 0 – At Cleremont, Fla.: Leadoff hitter Rachel Plautz had two of UW-Platteville’s five hits in the shutout defeat. Kayla Hillenbrand homered for TCNJ.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
Culver-Stockton 20, Clarke 13 – At Clarke: Emily Moran scored four goals, and Alyssa Humphrey and Madison Frey added three apiece for the Pride, who fell to 0-2.