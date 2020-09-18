CASCADE, Iowa — Gabby Moran and Alix Oliver wasted little time in setting the pace for their 2020 cross country season.
The Dubuque Wahlert standouts crossed the finish line in identical times of 20:16.5, with Oliver credited the victory and Moran as runner-up, leading the way for four Golden Eagles in the top 10 as Wahlert opened its season with a team championship at the Cascade Invitational on Thursday at Fillmore Fairways Golf Course.
“I had no idea who got it,” Moran said of the finish. “I’m just happy it was a teammate and not someone else. No matter the outcome, I know we’ll both be happy for each other.”
Wahlert claimed the team title with 44 points, running away from Iowa City Regina’s 73 points. Cascade was seventh and Dyersville Beckman eighth in the eight-team girls field.
Ellie Meyer finished fourth for Wahlert in 20:47, with Alana Duggan taking ninth in 21:58. Anna Van Otterloo rounded out the Eagles’ score in 31st place at 24:13.
“It’s fun to just compete,” Wahlert coach Tim Berning said. “Gabby and Alix did a great job, then Ellie and (Alana) coming inside the top 10. They did a lot of preparation on their own and put in a lot of good mileage over the summer. It’s kind of the story of this season. We’re here now, but with COVID we don’t know who will be running next week.”
The Eagles are loaded with state experience, with the last three seasons ending with two state championships and a third place. Moran and Oliver — both seniors — figure to be in the front of most packs this fall heading for a state return.
“Our mindset was to stay together, pack it up, and then go for it,” Oliver said. “When another runner came up by us, we were knowing then that this is a race, it’s time to do this. We all like to push each other.
“Because of COVID we just couldn’t practice together. We’re finally getting into it now and we just love to push each and compete. We knew it’s the best for us and best for the team.”
When it comes to reaching the finish line first, expect Moran and Oliver to push each other every time. And that’s the way they like it.
“We’ve been doing really well in practice, and it’s really motivating to be out there running with a teammate,” Moran said. “She’s such a competitor. It felt great. We’re pushing each other in workouts and we push and encourage each other.”
Cascade’s Emma Ostwinkle, a three-time state qualifier, finished seventh overall in 20:58, a personal best at her home course.
“We only practiced out here once, so we didn’t have much experience on the course this year,” Ostwinkle said. “My time was really good and I went out and ran my race. I’m really happy with how I did.
“I’m very excited for this season, and I was a little worried in August. I’ve just been so happy to run these meets and I hope I can make it down to state.”
Nathan Munshower finished runner-up in the boys race at 17:22, leading the Wahlert boys to a runner-up finish with 67 points. Clear Creek-Amana won with 48 points, while Maquoketa Valley took third, Cascade fifth, Dyersville Beckman ninth and Maquoketa 11th in the 11-team field.
“The hill on that opening lap is so tough,” Munshower said of the course’s hilly terrain. “Then another one that’s super inconvenient heading for the finish. It’s not fun, but it tests you.”
Carter Hancock placed ninth for Wahlert in 18:33. Brant Perry came in 14th at 18:44, with Robbie Keller taking 20th at 19:20. Joe Chapman rounded out the Eagles’ score in 26th at 19:46.
“We’re kind of at half strength due to injuries and quarantining for COVID,” Munshower said. “I think that’s how the whole season’s going to go.”
Cascade’s Cole Miller placed eighth to lead the Cougars in 18:20. Adam Knepper was 11th in 18:29 and Carson Nauman 19th at 19:11 for Cascade.
“I thought I did really well,” Miller said. “Home-field advantage for me on one of the toughest courses around. I felt good. We try to practice out here a little more to get used to these hills, but it’s hard to do so. As a team we did great to hit top-five, and we’re just really looking to do well at districts at the end of the year.”