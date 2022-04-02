Western Dubuque’s Maddy Maahs and Audrey Biermann won multiple gold medals on Friday night at the 11-team Lady Lancer Relays, hosted by North Scott High School in Eldridge, Iowa.
When the TH went to press, Maahs won gold in the shot put (38-2 ¼) and discus (112-6 ½). Biermann placed first in the 100-meter dash (12.75), and 400 (58.39). Dubuque Hempstead (4:36.07) won the distance medley relay.
North Scott also hosted the boys eight-team Pleasant Valley Spartan Relays. Area winners included Western Dubuque’s Daviyon Gaston (long jump, 20-4 ½) and distance medley relay (3:50.78); Dubuque Hempstead’s Caleb Kass (3,200, 10:02.61) and distance medley relay (8:12.23); and Dubuque Senior’s sprint medley relay (1:32.92).
PREP SOFTBALL
Galena 16, Benton/Shullsburg 0 — At Shullsburg, Wis.: Ava Hahn threw her second no-hitter of the season as the Pirates won via the mercy rule. Taylor Burcham, Emma Furlong, and Madeline Ries collected three hits each for Galena (3-0).
Prairie du Chien 2, Potosi/Cassville 1 — At Prairie du Chien, Wis.: The Blackhawks tied the game in the sixth and plated the game-winner in the seventh. Emily Bierman had two hits for Potosi/Cassville in defeat.
PREP BASEBALL
Galena 5, Southwestern 0 — At Galena, Ill.: Ethan Hefel had a game to remember on the mound. The Clarke University recruit tossed a complete-game shutout, allowing just two hits, and struck out a whopping 18 Wildcat hitters.
East Dubuque 12, Potosi/Cassville 0 —At Potosi, Wis.: Eben Sertle, Sam Bowman, and Ben Montag had three hits apiece to lead the Warriors in a rout of Potosi/Cassville.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
MidAmerica Nazerene 6-14, Clarke 0-1 — At Olathe, Kan.: Offense was hard to come by for the Pride as they were swept on the road. Abby Archer had a double in each game.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Loras 1, Buena Vista 0 — At Storm Lake, Iowa: Davis Pasco tossed 7 1/3 brilliant innings on the mound to lead the No. 16-ranked Duhawks (20-2, 4-2 A-R-C) to a road conference victory. Daniel Rogers and Joe Egan had two hits apiece for Loras.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
Clarke 16, St. Mary 14 — At Clarke: Jocelyn Lawrence and Alyssa Humphrey netted five goals each as the Pride (1-6) earned their first victory of the season.
men’s lacrosse
Clarke 19, St. Mary 4 — At Clarke: Conner Cole and Tucker la Belle took matters into their own hands as the Pride cruised to victory. Cole scored 10 times and la Belle added five goals to move Clarke to 2-5 on the season.