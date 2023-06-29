A potential curveball to start the season has turned into a home run for the Bellevue Marquette baseball team — and the community as a whole.
In early April, due to low participation numbers, Bellevue High School and long-time crosstown rival Bellevue Marquette joined forces and entered into a cooperative agreement for the 2023 baseball season.
Playing under the Mohawks moniker with a roster comprised of 21 underclassmen, three juniors and no seniors, Marquette (13-10) has more victories this season than the two schools combined to win a year ago.
“The kids all took it in stride,” Marquette head coach Travis Templeton said. “Most of them were excited that they were picking up some extra players for the season. It was an easy transition, really.”
Nine players — six eighth-graders and three freshman — swapped out the Bellevue blue to don the Marquette red this season.
“I wanted the Bellevue kids to have a place to play baseball so they didn’t have to go out of town to join another squad,” Templeton said. “That was important to me, to do what’s best for the kids and the community. Build a community within the baseball community.”
And the community has shown its support.
“I think it’s best for us, and honestly, best for the town, coming together collectively,” said freshman Cal Bonifas, who attends Bellevue High School. “Our home games are so fun because we have almost two sections of fans there for one team. You’ve got the Marquette fans and the Bellevue fans all coming. They just pack the stadium, and it’s really fun to see.”
Bonifas has emerged as the team’s pitching ace, compiling 63 strikeouts over 39 innings with a miniscule 1.44 earned run average.
“It was kind of a late transition, but I think right away we kind of gelled and it wasn’t nearly as awkward as some people might think,” Bonifas said. “I think the whole thing has just been really good, and I think it will be for years to come, as well.”
Sophomore Cameron Templeton boasts a robust .448 batting average and leads the Mohawks in nearly every offensive category.
“I feel like everyone has gotten used to it and the town has really supported it,” said Cameron Templeton, a Marquette student. “It’s what’s best for the team, so you can’t really argue that.”
He said initially the merger caused some apprehension among players, but has ultimately served as motivation.
“There were some players that knew that they were gonna have to work a lot harder (to keep) their starting sport, and I think they have done that for the most part,” Cameron Templeton said.
The Mohawks opened the season winning five of their first six. On Tuesday, they knocked off Durant, a Class 2A postseason No. 2 seed.
Three of their losses were one-run defeats to district top seeds Lisbon, North Linn and Anamosa.
“Our young kids are learning how to win and hanging in there in those tight games, and sooner than later I think we’ll turn those into wins,” Travis Templeton said.
Coach Templeton hopes the long-term cooperative agreement will continue to grow the program and eventually add freshman and junior varsity teams.
“It’s just created a positive vibe in the town of Bellevue,” Travis Templeton said. “They’re behind one program now. It’s just kind of a nice thing to be a part of.”
The Mohawks open Class 2A postseason play with a District 4 matchup against Northeast Goose Lake Saturday at Alburnett High School.
“I think we’re all ready to get after and have a good time,” Bonifas said.