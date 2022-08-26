EPWORTH, Iowa — Western Dubuque landed the first punch.
And it was a good one.
But Cedar Rapids Xavier delivered a series of body blows that the Bobcats could not counter in a slugfest of Iowa Class 4A contenders in Friday’s season opener for both teams at Buchman Field.
The Saints scored 31 unanswered points and downed WD, 31-14.
"Effort is not an issue with our kids," Western Dubuque coach Justin Penner said. "We just need to be more consistent and fix some techniques. We had a lot of negative plays and it's hard to win football games like that."
WD’s first possession was a roller coaster of emotion wrapped into a nearly 5-minute drive that ended with the Bobcats celebrating a 7-0 lead.
Grant Glausser carried the load for WD at the onset and for most of the night. The junior running back picked up a pair of first downs on bruising runs up the middle.
Connor Maiers got the start for WD at quarterback and was sharp, connecting on all four of his passes.
But two penalties almost stalled the Bobcats’ season-opening drive deep in Xavier territory. Then the Bobcats had to burn a timeout to regroup, but eventually did, converting a fourth-and-long on a Maiers-to-Caleb Klein pass connection.
The duo hooked up one play later for a 3-yard touchdown to put the Bobcats on the board first.
Xavier answered with a long drive powered by the legs of Michael Cunningham. Cunningham accounted for 56 of the Saints’ 78 yards on the drive, including the final 10 on a touchdown scamper that knotted the score 7-7 with just under 1-minute left in the first quarter.
Cunningham blasted through the Bobcat defense for what appeared to be a 52-yard TD that was called back by a penalty.
But Xavier went to the air three plays later to grab the lead. Ronan Thomas lofted a pass for Coleton Beasler-Weber, who got behind the Bobcats’ defense. Beasler-Weber sprinted for a 45-yard score and the Saints went on top 14-7 early in the second quarter.
Xavier padded its lead early in the third and it was all about field position.
The Saints pinned WD deep in the Bobcats’ end thanks to a 52-yard punt. WD’s drive went nowhere and a short punt gave the Saints excellent field position.
They wasted no time.
Aidan McDermott took a swing pass from Thomas and darted down the sideline for a touchdown and 21-7 Xavier lead at the 8:09 mark.
WD’s defense came up with some timely sacks and stiffened when it needed to slow Xavier’s potent attack.
But the Saints got another short field to work with early in the fourth quarter when Grayson Hartman intercepted a Maiers offering and returned it 36 yards into WD territory.
McDermott got his second TD of the night a few plays later, hauling in a 33-yard pass from Thomas.
The trend continued when WD coughed up a fumble at its own 20-yard line with less than 5 minutes left in the fourth leading to a 35-yard Kale Christiensen field goal.
Glausser finished with 96 yards on the ground. Maiers was 10 of 21 for 74 yards with Klein hauling in five catches for 43 yards.
Kaleb Reed capped the night with an 80-yard touchdown run for WD with 2 minutes left in the fourth.
"I feel like we're talented enough to play football with Xavier," Penner said. "What Xavier did was play with consistency. When we didn't (Xavier) exposed our errors and capitalized on them. Good football teams do that. They really came at us."
