George Holesinger wrapped up his stellar high school swimming career with a piece of two more school records and four trips to the podium at the Iowa High School Athletic Association state meet.
The Dubuque Hempstead senior finished third in the 100-yard freestyle and fourth in the 200 freestyle this afternoon at the University of Iowa’s Campus Recreation & Wellness Center in Iowa City. He also helped the Mustangs to an eighth-place performance in the 200 freestyle relay and a seventh-place finish in the 400 freestyle relay.
Hempstead scored 89 team points to finish 11th, just 11 points behind 10th-place West Des Moines Dowling. Waukee won the team title with 293.5 points.
Holesinger swam a 44.87 to earn automatic all-American accolades in the 100 to match his No. 3 seed coming out of last weekend’s state qualifying meet. Waukee’s A.J. Abram won in 44.60, and Iowa City West’s Kirk Brotherton finished second in 44.69.
Holesinger set a school record and earned the No. 1 seed for the final with a 44.65 in Friday night’s 100 freestyle prelims. He scored 16 team points in the event.
Holesinger’s day began with a school-record 1:39.32 in the 200 freestyle to earn all-American consideration and place fourth, also his seed coming out of last week’s state qualifying meet. Abrams won the state title with a 1:36.13.
On Friday night, Holesinger went 1:40.20 to break his own school standard. He scored 15 team points in the 200 on Saturday.
Holesinger led off the eighth-place 200 freestyle relay, which also included senior Aiden Yaklich, sophomore Brandon Decker and senior Mitchell Konichek. They went 1:26.62 to break the school record and score 22 team points after being seeded seventh with a 1:27.80 coming out of districts.
Hempstead improved four spots from its seed to finish seventh in the meet-ending 400 freestyle relay. Gilbertson, Yaklich, Decker and Holesinger posted a 3:11.53 to knock 5.2 seconds off their qualifying time from last weekend and score 24 team points.
Hempstead opened the meet with a 13th-place finish in the 200 medley relay behind sophomore Michael Rhett Gilbertson (backstroke), Konichek (breaststroke), Yaklich (butterfly) and Decker (freestyle). They swam a 1:38.40 to hold their seed, established at the district meet with a 1:39.41, and score eight team points.
Two local swimmers competed in the B Final of the 100 breaststroke. Dubuque Senior freshman Zack Heiar posted a 1:00.30 to finish 13th, just .03 seconds ahead of Konichek in 14th. Heiar scored all four of the Rams’ team points as Senior’s lone participant in the finals on Saturday, while Konichek contributed three team points.
Heiar and Konichek landed the 15th and 16th seeds from Friday’s prelims. They had been seeded 11th and 14th after districts.
Yaklich picked up a team point by placing 16th in the 50 freestyle in 22.12. He was originally seeded 22nd out of districts but swam the 15th-fastest time in Friday’s prelims to qualify for the B Final.