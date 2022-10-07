BELLEVUE, Iowa — Bellevue just kept fighting.
It’s what the Comets have done all season, and on Thursday night it led to a thrilling victory over one of their biggest rivals.
Ka’Lynn DeShaw delivered 13 kills, Teagan Humphrey added 10 kills, and Kalesia DeShaw had 28 assists as the Comets ended a six-match losing streak to the Cougars in a wild 28-26, 23-25, 23-25, 26-24, 16-14 victory at Bellevue High School.
“It feels awesome,” Humphrey said. “They are a big rival, a tough team, and it was senior night. We just came out ready to play with a lot of energy, a lot of battling, and we fought for the win.”
The Comets (18-6, 6-2 River Valley Conference North) beat the Cougars (12-16, 2-6) for the first time since Oct. 23, 2017. They had dropped 17 of the previous 19 meetings to Cascade.
“We had to battle that entire game,” Bellevue second-year coach Brittany Glaser said. “That was a redemption story for us. They beat us last year and we’ve been working toward this one. They deserved the win. They fought through the ups and downs of the entire game and they earned it.”
Cascade broke out to an early lead in the first set and extended it, as Brianna Koppes had a pretty drop shot and Kate Green scored a kill as the Cougars pushed out to an 18-11 lead. With the help of two more kills from Koppes, Cascade was on the brink with a 23-15 advantage.
The Comets turned the tides on a stellar serving stretch from Alexis McCombie, as the junior notched three straight aces to pull Bellevue within 23-20. When Cascade was at game point, 24-21, the Comets closed on a 7-2 run as part of a 13-3 stretch. While four consecutive points were service errors by both teams, Teagan Humphrey floored back-to-back kills as the Comets rallied to the 28-26 triumph and 1-0 match lead.
“We knew we could do it,” Humphrey said. “We just had to keep battling and it paid off. There’s no quit in us and we have to keep it going.”
The remaining sets were incredibly tight as well, but the Cougars found the resolve to close out both the second and third sets by 25-23 counts. In the second set, Koppes came up clutch with three kills in the Cougars’ final four points to tie the match at 1-1.
After Bellevue took a 20-19 lead in the third set, Cascade went on a 6-3 spurt behind Koppes and Addison Frake kills and two crucial errors by the Comets — the final being a serve into the net to close it for Cascade.
In the fourth set, it was the Comets responding with strong resolve. It was another back-and-forth battle, but Shelby Trumm helped push the Cougars to game point at 24-21 with a chance to end it. Bellevue answered with a clutch 5-0 run with Humphrey delivering big block kills before a net violation on the Cougars sealed a 26-24 win to tie the match at 2-2.
The fifth set followed the trend, played tightly until the end. Humphrey’s block and Ka’Lynn DeShaw’s kill set up freshman Cydney Tath’s kill for the winner, 16-14.
“It really shows how we persevered,” Humphrey said. “We stuck in there and kept our heads up and pulled it out. It’s a great feeling.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.