Southwestern/East Dubuque opened its second season as a co-operative program with a lopsided win on its home field.
The WarCats romped past Riverdale, 32-6, on Friday night in Hazel Green, Wis.
Southwestern/East Dubuque will travel to Boscobel next week for a chance to open the season 2-0 for the second consecutive season.
Lancaster 12, Mineral Point 7 — At Mineral Point, Wis.: The Flying Arrows clipped former conference foe Mineral Point in a low-scoring season opener.
Fennimore 30, Iowa-Grant 12 — At Fennimore, Wis.: The Golden Eagles outscored Iowa-Grant, 22-0, in the second half to come away with a season-opening win.
Potosi/Cassville 35, Wauzeka-Steuben 0 — At Wauzeka, Wis.: Potosi/Cassville opened its season with a convincing blowout victory on the road against Wauzeka-Steuben.
GIRLS PREP GOLF
Arrows win Ringen Invite — At Darlington, Wis.: Lancaster’s Brianna Kirsch shot 76 and won medalist honors by eight strokes over Southwestern/Cuba City/Benton’s Rylie Neaulhalfen as the Flying Arrows (364) won the team championship at the Ringen Invitational at Darlington Country Club.
Southwestern/Cuba City/Benton (373) finished runner-up, followed by Mount Horeb (387), Darlington (408), Prairie du Chien (435), Beloit Turner (485) and Clinton (512). Josie Meister shot 88 to lead Darlington.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Clarke 2, St. Francis 1 — At Burrows Field: Samantha Rodriguez scored in the eighth minute and Jamie Albertson netted the game-winning goal in the 82nd as the Pride opened the season with a win over St. Francis on Thursday night. Former Western Dubuque standout Faith Krapfl made five saves in goal for Clarke.
semi-pro
Key West 3, Zwingle 1 — At Peosta, Iowa: Anthony Ruden allowed just four hits over a complete-game effort to lead Key West past Zwingle in the semifinals of the Peosta Tournament. Maquire Fitzgerald had two hits to lead Zwingle.
Bernard 8, Peosta 7 — At Peosta, Iowa: The Indians edged the Cubs in the semifinals of the Peosta Tournament. Bernard will face Key West in the championship game tonight at 7 p.m.