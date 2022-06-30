Dubuque Hempstead’s bats were cooking on Wednesday night.
Anthony Houselog drilled a grand slam home run and drove in five runs, Kellen Strohmeyer added two home runs and Cole Swartz also went deep as the Mustangs racked up 25 hits in a 14-3 and 18-2 doubleheader sweep of Waterloo West in Waterloo, Iowa.
The Mustangs (24-9) had Swartz, George Sherlock and Lane Wels each deliver two hits in the opener, while Strohmeyer added three hits in the nightcap. Swartz and Nolan Schroeder chipped in two hits apiece in Game 2.
Along with his two homers in the nightcap, Strohmeyer also tripled.
(Tuesday’s games)
Maquoketa 5-6, Mount Vernon 2-2 — At Maquoketa, Iowa: Kasey Coakley, Hunter Manning and Mitchell Roeder had five hits apiece in the WaMaC Conference sweep. Sean Swanson connected for two hits each game, and Brady Pauls and Carter Meyer had two apiece in the 14-hit opener for the Cardinals (10-18).
Edgewood-Colesburg 18, Clinton Prince of Peace 0 — At Edgewood, Iowa: Cael Funk had three hits, three RBIs and struck out six in a four-inning three-hitter. Dawson Bergan, Pryce Rochford, Konner Putz and Caden Cole all had two hits apiece, and Rochford drove in five runs.
West Delaware 5, De Witt Central 3 — At De Witt, Iowa: The Hawks, who received votes in the latest Class 3A coaches poll, completed the non-conference sweep to improve to 26-10.
West Liberty 10, Cascade 4 — At West Liberty, Iowa: The Class 2A No. 3-ranked Cougars (17-4) managed just three hits and struck out seven times in the River Valley Conference setback. West Liberty is 11-12.
Mid-Prairie 11, Bellevue 3 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: The Comets managed six hits in the River Valley Conference game at Mount Mercy University.
PREP SOFTBALL
Dubuque Senior 14-1, Cedar Rapids Washington 2-2 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Jolee Strohmeyer drove in three runs and earned the win in the circle behind five strikeouts as the Rams rolled past the Warriors in the opener to earn a split. Meredith Gatto struck out 11 in the circle for Senior in Game 2, but suffered the hard-luck loss.
Linn-Mar 10-12, Dubuque Hempstead 0-0 — At Marion, Iowa: The ultra-tough Lions held the Mustangs to a single hit over two games in the convincing doubleheader sweep. Lauren Hefel notched Hempstead’s lone single in the opener, but the Mustangs were no-hit in the nightcap by Emily Koranda.
Iowa City Liberty 7-4, Western Dubuque 2-8 — At Farley, Iowa: The Bobcats earned a split with the Lightning on Tuesday night. Brynn Walters drove in three runs in the win, while Maddie Harris and Hannah Hoefer each hit doubles.
SEMI-PRO BASEBALL
Cascade 4, Bellevue 3 — At Bellevue, Iowa: Connor Grant went 3-for-4 with a home run, Eli Green won on the mound, and Cascade held off Bellevue.
