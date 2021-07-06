Jake Brosius had the kind of night most people can only experience while playing video games.
The senior second baseman went 6-for-7 with five home runs, 15 RBIs and seven runs scored in leading Iowa Class 3A No. 6-ranked Dubuque Wahlert to a 23-1, 19-5 sweep at Cedar Rapids Jefferson in a Mississippi Valley Conference doubleheader on Monday night. In the second game alone, he belted two grand slams and a two-run shot for a 10-RBI performance.
“I wouldn’t say I felt any different last night, other than I was enjoying myself a little more and having a little more fun up at the plate,” Brosius said Tuesday morning. “I’d been struggling recently, and it felt like I finally got in the zone and put good swings on the ball. When you do that, good things happen.
“I don’t really know how to explain what it feels like to be in the zone. You just have all the confidence in the world. When you go up to the plate, you know you’re going to hit the ball. At that point, it’s just a matter of putting a good swing on it. I was feeling pretty good last night, and I wouldn’t have minded if we played another game right away.”
In the opener, Brosius went 3-for-4 with a double, two home runs, five RBIs and a hit batsman. In the nightcap, Wahlert had already run through all of its reserves before Brosius’ final plate appearance, and the J-Hawks (5-29) intentionally walked him.
Brosius’ big night came just three days after perhaps his worst offensive night of the season. The left-handed-hitting leadoff man went 1-for-7 as the Golden Eagles dropped 3-0 and 7-3 decisions to Cedar Rapids Xavier.
“I’m super proud of Jake because he understands the good and bad that comes along with baseball, and these last two nights show that,” Wahlert coach Kory Tuescher said. “The impressive thing about last night was he was swinging at good pitches. As the doubleheader went along, he wasn’t getting ultra-aggressive. He was staying within himself and putting good swings on the baseball.
“I don’t know how you explain it. With it being the Fourth of July Weekend, we did nothing, baseball-wise, as a team before going down to Jefferson. He just had a completely different mindset.”
Brosius leads the Eagles in home runs (11), triples (5) and RBIs (42). He is hitting .384 (43-for-112).
He credited much of Monday night’s success to his teammates, who scored their 42 runs on 29 hits, 17 walks and seven hit batsmen.
“The team was hitting the ball so well all night, so when I walked up to the plate, I knew I had no pressure on me at all,” Brosius said. “In both games, we had pretty comfortable leads the whole way.”