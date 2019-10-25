It’s a familiar sight.
Aidan Dunne squeezes behind and in between his linemen and pushes ahead for a 1-yard gain.
That was the start for Dubuque Hempstead they desperately needed. Later on Friday, the same play spelled the end for Waterloo West.
Dunne ran for a 1-yard touchdown for Hempstead’s first points and sealed the Mustangs’ 38-34 win over Waterloo West with a similar plunge for a first down in the closing minute as Hempstead closed out its season in an Iowa Class 4A District 3 prep football season finale at Dalzell Field.
Kamari Stanford flirted with the school record for rushing yards, Dunne ran for two touchdowns and threw for another and the Dubuque Hempstead defense clamped down when it needed to most. Stanford ran 22 times for 293 yards. The school record is 310 yards.
“I was like, ‘Uh oh,’ down 13-0, but the guys stood in there and battled,” Hempstead coach Brian Kuhle said. “This was a fantastic game. The offensive line did a grea job.”
Hempstead’s night got off to a rocky start, though. The Wahawks’ Jeron Shaw returned the opening kick 46 yards across midfield and Isaac Tolbert zipped through traffic for a 32-yard run on West’s opening play. Three plays later, Tolbert was in the end zone 1:59 into the game.
Less than a minute later, the Wahawks added another TD to put Hempstead in a 13-0 hole. West’s Nathaniel Ewel recovered a fumble on the Mustangs’ second play from scrimmage, setting up Carter Maske’s 16-yard scoring pass to Shawonyta Norman, but West missed the PAT kick.
The Mustangs averted disaster on the ensuing kick when they were able to fall on a mishandled reverse. But the fumble put the Mustangs deep in their own end. Kamari Stanford’s 83-yard run was the remedy, putting the Mustang’s into scoring position and signaled that Hempstead wasn’t going down easy.
Dunne squeezed in for a 1-yard score for Hempstead’s first points.
Dunne put the Mustangs on top, 14-13, on the next drive — a drive that was vintage Dunne. The junior offensive spark plug completed all three of his pass attempts on the drive and added 35 yards on the ground, including a 23-yard score.
West wasted little time reclaiming the lead on another Maske to Norman connection.
But Dunne and Stanford keyed Hempstead’s answer — a 77-yard drive that needed just three plays, including a 44-yard beauty from Dunne onto the lap of Jackson Ostrander for a score.
That back and forth continued into the second quarter when Maske notched his third TD pass and Dunne reciprocated by engineering another go-ahead drive for the Mustangs.
After a first quarter loaded with offense, big plays on defense kept the scoreboard holding steady in the final three quarters. Ostrander picked off a deep Maske offering and Lagow intercepted Dunne three plays later. Andrew Hefel and Cayden Lovett also notched key sacks for Hempstead.
Hempstead milked over half the third-quarter clock but came up short of the scoreboard on the opening drive after halftime. Stanford came up short of the goal line, but Hempstead’s defense pressured Maske into an intentional grounding call resulting in a safety.
Aside from that, Maske was masterful — particularly on third down, converting three double-digit opportunities. His 77-yard TD strike with 2:10 left in the third came on third-and-11 and gave West the lead.
Stanford once again had the answer and, as was the case all night, it was a quick answer. Stanford blasted 86-yards on the ensuing play to put Hempstead back ahead for good.
Hempstead’s Alex Hudson recovered two fumbles with West driving in the fourth quarter; both times in Hempstead territory.
“This was a fist fight, but we made big plays in the second half when we had to,” Hudson said.
Dunne finished with 156 yards rushing and completed six passes for 89 yards. Maske passed for 341 yards. Lagow had 12 catches for 214 yards.