Kayla Banwarth has contended for championships at every step along her volleyball journey.
Now, the 30-year-old Dubuque native will try to inject that winning vibe into the University of Mississippi women’s program. Ole Miss on Saturday introduced Banwarth as the successor to Steven McRoberts, who went 111-82 but made only one postseason appearance in his six seasons as head coach of the Rebels.
Banwarth, who has served as the recruiting coordinator and libero coach under John Cook at perennial NCAA contender Nebraska since January 2017, inherits a program that went 14-15 overall and 6-12 in the Southeastern Conference this season. The former Dubuque Wahlert all-stater played for Cook at Nebraska before helping the United States earn bronze at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio and then turning to coaching.
“I’m honored to be chosen as the next head coach for the Ole Miss volleyball program,” Banwarth said in a statement released by Ole Miss. “I’d like to thank (athletics director) Keith (Carter), (deputy A.D. for sports and administration) Lynnette (Johnson) and the rest of the administration for their hospitality and support. I look forward to being a part of the Rebel family and am excited to lead the volleyball team as we work to build a tradition of success. I also want to thank Coach (John) Cook, the administration at Nebraska and the whole state and fan base for their support. I wouldn’t have this amazing opportunity if it weren’t for a lot of people who have been there for me throughout my career.”
Banwarth became the third former Nebraska assistant to earn a head coaching job at the NCAA Division I Level in the last four years. Dani Busboom Kelly now coaches at Louisville, and Chris Tamas leads the University of Illinois program. Banwarth is expected to name Nebraska video coordinator Beau Lawler as her assistant at Ole Miss.
Between her tenure as a player and an assistant coach, Banwarth helped Nebraska win four conference championships and a national championship in three Final Four appearances.
Nebraska won the NCAA title in Banwarth’s first season as an assistant coach, and the Cornhuskers returned to the title match a year later. Nebraska went 28-5 this season before falling to eventual NCAA runner-up Wisconsin in the fourth round.
“I am pumped for Kayla and this opportunity for her to lead the Ole Miss program,” Cook said in a statement. “In her three years as a coach here, Kayla helped us win a Big Ten Championship and an NCAA Championship, and she played a huge role in coaching our liberos and helping our six-rotation hitters become great passers. She also did a tremendous job on the recruiting trail.
“Her story of going from a walk-on to a U.S. Olympic Team libero is an incredible one, and she will get to build on that legacy at Ole Miss. They are fortunate to land a talented up-and-coming coach like Kayla. We will work quickly to fill her position with the best candidate we can find for Husker volleyball.”
The American Volleyball Coaches Association selected Banwarth to its “30 Under 30” list of top young coaches last spring. She was one of just 11 female coaches in NCAA Division I to be recognized.
“Throughout our search process, it became clear that Coach Banwarth is one of the top up-and-coming leaders in volleyball,” Carter said in a statement. “Immediately we recognized her rare mix of youthful energy and top-level experience. She brings a championship mentality, recruiting prowess and brilliant knowledge of the game.
“From walking on at Nebraska to starring for Team USA, Kayla’s drive and determination is remarkable, and we look forward to seeing that passion in our program for years to come. I want to thank deputy AD Lynnette Johnson as well as Chad Chatlos with Ventura Partners for helping us identify Kayla and bring her home to Ole Miss.”
As a player, Banwarth walked on at Nebraska in 2007, became the starting libero midway through her freshman season and earned honorable mention all-Big 12 as a junior and senior. She led the Huskers to the NCAA semifinals in 2008 and to three Big 12 titles while becoming Nebraska’s all-time career leader in digs with 1,706 until being passed in 2016.
Banwarth then played professionally overseas in Azerbaijan while attempting to represent her country in the Olympics. She won eight medals in international competition, including the bronze in Rio, while playing for USA Volleyball.
Banwarth also served as a volunteer assistant with the Pepperdine men’s program for two seasons prior to returning to Nebraska.