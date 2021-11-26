Outlook — The Trailblazers return a core group from the squad that was one win away from making the state tournament last season. Osterhaus (first team), McDermott (second team) and Lansing (honorable mention) will be looked upon to lead this team into another deep postseason run as all-conference selections a year ago. Though they have only two seniors on the roster, a strong junior class is poised to step into a leadership role. Beckman will boast a bevy of versatile guards but is thin on post players.
MAQUOKETA
Coach — James Doepke (fifth season, 52-38)
Last season — 10-12, 6-8 WaMaC
Key returning players —Jackie Miller (Sr., F); Carley Davis (Sr., F); Tenley Cavanagh (Sr., G); CJ Yeager (Sr., G); Reese Kuhlman (Soph., G); Carley Cavanagh (Soph., G); Emma Chapin (Sr., F); Hope Meyer (Jr., G); Keely Waack (Sr., F)
Outlook — The Cardinals return the majority of the roster from last year’s team that overcame a slow start to the season and played above .500 the rest of the way. Experience mixed with an athletic team that will play an up-tempo style, Maquoketa hopes to climb the ladder in the conference standings this season. They do not have a real deep roster, so foul trouble or injuries could be a concern throughout the year.
Outlook — The Hawks will use size and a scrappy group of defenders to try and improve upon their three conference wins from a year ago. All-conference returnees Koloc (second team) and Ridenour (honorable mention) lead a team that brings back four of its starters from 2020. With a team that has put in a ton of offseason work, Uthoff has seen tremendous growth, but is concerned about his team’s depth.