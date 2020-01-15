The Sundown Mountain race team took second place overall in the season-opening Wisconsin Illinois Iowa Junior Alpine Racing Association event at Chestnut Mountain, this weekend in Galena, Ill.
Sundown finished second in the giant slalom on Saturday and first in slalom on Sunday.
On Saturday, Sundown finished 167 points behind first-place Cascade Mountain and 298 ahead of Chestnut. Sundown had 41 racers earn points and earned 33 medals.
They included: Ryland Murphy, Kayle Murphy, Miles Lange, Scarlette Newt, Mallory Rea, Payton Knopp, Brady Mills, Bodie Ludovissy, Brayden Wickham, Carly Stowe, Cecelia Murray, Claire Walker, Mason Gansen, Rory Higgins, Nate Obbink, Clara Wagner, Joey Mills, Taylor Davis, Kamryn Ludovissy, Walker Newt, Michael Van Meter, Isabella Bonnet, Benjamin Weinberger, Liam Krausman, Madison Davis, Josie Andre, Chase Volkens, Olivia Mills, Haley Mills, Addison Hutchcroft, Sullivan Newlin, Alanna Meyer, Addison Beaves, Levi Weinberger, Jake Woodward, Tinley Knopp, Celia Scherr, Blake Wickham, Spencer Rea, Addison Splinter and Avery Meyer.
On Sunday, Sundown finished 161 points ahead of second-place Cascade and 414 points ahead of Chestnut. Sundown had 41 racers earn points and earned 41 medals.
They included: Kayle Murphy, Payton Knopp, Miles Lange, Mason Gansen, Scarlette Newt, Mallory Rea, Joey Mills, Rory Higgins, Brayden Wickham, Nate Obbink, Jake Woodward, Claire Walker, Brady Mills, Walker Newt, Tinley Knopp, Alanna Meyer, Madison Davis, Ryland Murphy, Brayden Splinter, Celia Scherr, Avery Meyer, Josie Andre, Liam Krausman, Haley Mills, Blake Wickham, Taylor Davis, Addison Splinter, Kamryn Ludovissy, Finnegan Newlin, Tom Scherr, Michael Van Meter, Clara Wagner, Kate Hingtgen, Addison Beaves, Benjamin Weinberger, Chase Volkens, Levi Weinberger, Bodie Ludovissy, Spencer Rea, Isabella Bonnet, and Kiera Bonnet.
Sundown had two racers earn “bump-up” status, meaning they took at least two first-place finishes in their age division and the next race they will bump-up and race in the next older age division.
Levi Weinberger and Kayle Murphy bumped from U8 to race in U10 and Jake Woodward earned the status, although he competes at the U20 level and that is the oldest age division in WIJARA.