Here is a capsule look at tonight’s regional dual tournaments featuring area teams:
CLASS 2A
Site — Manchester, Iowa
Semifinals — No. 1 West Delaware vs. Anamosa; No. 30 Camanche vs. No. 17 Solon
Ranked West Delaware wrestlers — 120: No. 8 Blake Engel; 138: No. 9 Logan Peyton; 145: No. 4 Jadyn Peyton; 160: No. 5 Cael Meyer; 170: No. 1 Jared Voss; 182: No. 3 Jack Neuhaus; 195: No. 1 Wyatt Voelker; 285: No. 3 Carson Petlon
Ranked Anamosa wrestlers — None
Ranked Camanche wrestlers — 132: No. 2 Eric Kinkaid; 182: No. 6 Logan Waltz
Ranked Solon wrestlers — 145: No. 1 Hayden Taylor; 152: No. 3 Zeb Gnida; 170: No. 8 Jax Flynn; 182: No. 9 Seamus Poynton
Outlook — West Delaware is the defending state champion and is looking for its third consecutive trip to the state dual tournament. The Hawks have qualified nine times overall and have wrestled for the title four times, winning two. West Delaware also won the traditional state tournament team championship last season. Solon is trying to reach state for the fourth consecutive year and the fifth time overall. Camanche’s only previous state appearance resulted in a runner-up finish in 1987. Anamosa has never qualified for state duals. West Delaware was dominant in its Class 2A sectional meet on Saturday, sending all 14 wrestlers to the finals and crowning 11 champions. Anamosa was among the teams at the Hawks’ sectional. West Delaware beat Solon, 53-14, in a regular-season dual. West Delaware did not face Anamosa or Camanche in a dual this season.
CLASS 1A
Site — Denver, Iowa
Semifinals — No. 26 Dyersville Beckman vs. No. 6 Denver; No. 21 Colfax-Mingo vs. No. 12 New London
Ranked Beckman wrestler — 182: No. 3 Evan Wulfekuhle
Ranked Denver wrestlers — 113: No. 8 Joe Ebaugh; 126: No. 9 Jacob Moore; 132: No. 5 Isaac Schimmels; 138: No. 3 Gabe Lewis; 160: No. 4 John Ebaugh; 195: No. 5 Trevor Dorn
Ranked Colfax-Mingo wrestler — 138: No. 8 Cyden Fitch
Ranked New London wrestler — 123: No. 1 Marcel Lopez; 120: No. 9 Josh Glendening; 138: No. 4 Dominic Lopez; 160: No. 5 Gabe Carter
Outlook — The winner of tonight’s dual advances to the state tournament, held next Wednesday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Beckman’s only trip to the state dual tournament came in 1999, and the Trailblazers will have to be at their best tonight to make it back. Denver has only made two trips to the state dual tournament, but finished runner-up each of the past two seasons. Only four teams in Class 1A have more ranked wrestlers than Denver’s six. Colfax-Mingo’s only trip to team state came in 2002. New London has qualified four times, most recently in 2010. Beckman is coming off a sectional tournament in which five wrestlers advanced to districts and two more placed third. The Blazers did not wrestle a regular-season dual against any of the teams in the regional. If Beckman can swing a couple of upsets in individual matches, there could be an opportunity for a team upset and a chance to wrestle either Colfax-Mingo or New London for a trip to Des Moines.