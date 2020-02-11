News in your town

LeBron James among 44 US Olympic basketball team finalists

Men's college basketball: Green means go for UNI

Sports in brief: ISU's Haliburton shut down for the season

Baylor stays No. 1 in quiet week for Top 25; Iowa, Illinois fall

Cyclones star Haliburton out for season with wrist fracture

Sundown skiers take advantage of home slopes

Women's college basketball: Iowa trio erupts for 64 points in win at Purdue

BattleHawks win XFL debut

Sports briefs

Taylor handles the wind, Mickelson to win at Pebble Beach

Jones wins crash-fest at Daytona to open NASCAR season

USHL: Fighting Saints complete weekend sweep of Youngstown

Harvick parks media gigs, keeps eyes squarely on NASCAR road

National League spring training capsules

Local & area roundup: Wrestling leads

Roger Kahn, elegant 'Boys of Summer' author, dies at 92

Entertaining debut for new XFL

College basketball: Baylor gets top seed in NCAA committee's initial rankings

College basketball roundup: McCormick's OT basket lifts No. 11 Auburn past No. 18 LSU

American League spring training capsules

Prep swimming: Casper, Holesinger win district titles

Youth skiing: Sundown the place to be this weekend

Boys prep basketball: Iowa 1A/2A brackets released

Bobby Knight back at Indiana after 20 years

College basketball: Wieskamp and Garza help No. 17 Iowa rout Nebraska

College basketball: Northern Iowa closes out late to beat Drake

Prep wrestling: West Delaware advances all 14 to district meet, Wahlert sends 2

College basketball: Green, Northern Iowa close late to hold off Drake

Local & area roundup: Mustangs fall in ranked battle with Wahawks

USHL: Fighting Saints pull away to beat Youngstown

Despite new manager, Cubs open camp with similar look

College wrestling: Loras blanks Dubuque for 3rd straight year