The first quarter belonged to Grant Glausser.
Brett Harris and Caleb Klein took over in the second, and by halftime the rout was on.
Glausser rushed for more than 100 yards in the opening quarter, and Klein and Harris hooked up for two long touchdowns — including a school-record 98-yard score — in the second as Western Dubuque bullied Dubuque Hempstead, 48-6, on Friday night at Dalzell Field.
Glausser finished with 205 yards and two touchdowns on the ground — his second straight game over 200 yards — as Western Dubuque (2-2) improved to 5-0 all-time against Hempstead’s varsity.
“C gap. C gap was always working,” said Glausser, who tallied 121 yards in the first quarter. “Special thanks to my linemen again, it was always open and I just ran hard all night.”
Harris, a freshman making his second start, completed 6 of 10 passes for 179 yards and two touchdowns, and Klein finished with three catches for 158 yards and two scores.
Kaleb Reed added 145 rushing yards and three touchdowns as the Bobcats totaled 366 rushing yards and 545 yards of offense.
Glausser capped the opening eight-play drive with a 55-yard touchdown run untouched through the middle of the Hempstead defense.
“(Grant) is a big fella, and what he’s doing well right now is he’s accelerating into the line of scrimmage really well, he’s not making any late cuts or losing momentum going into the line of scrimmage,” WD coach Justin Penner said. “That’s helping him get a full head of steam before he knocks into somebody.”
Reed ran for a 4-yard touchdown on the final play of the first quarter for a 14-0 lead.
As the quarters flipped, so did the stars.
Hempstead downed a punt on the WD 1, but Klein got plenty of cushion from the defense on a short pass and turned on the burners down the left sideline for a program-record 98-yard touchdown reception.
The old record of 89 was set in 2005 by Alex Ross and tied in 2020 by Logan Brosius — also against Hempstead.
“Hunter Quagliano made a block there, touched a guy that maybe would have made a play down 50 yards from where I caught it,” Klein said. “I’ve got to thank my guys up front, got to thank Brett for giving me a good ball to make a play in space. I’ve got to appreciate all of them.”
Hempstead quarterback Joey Helminiak was hit as he threw on the ensuing possession and Anthony Mallers picked it off to set up Harris’ 58-yard touchdown pass to Klein as the Bobcats took a 28-0 lead in the final minute of the half.
Mallers also sacked Helminiak on third down on the previous possession to force a punt.
Glausser tacked on a 4-yard touchdown run midway through the third quarter to institute the running clock. Reed scored on a 46-yard run late in the third quarter and ran 71 yards for another in the fourth.
Carter Krug threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to Koltan Zweibohmer as time expired to deny Western Dubuque a shutout.
“The kids kept fighting until the end,” Mustangs coach Jeff Hoerner said. “We’ve got to go back and watch the film and see where things went wrong, but obviously that’s a pretty good football team. We felt pretty good coming in and we didn’t execute. But we like that the kids played hard until the end. That’s at least a small stepping stone.”
