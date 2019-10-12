MARION, Iowa — Dubuque Wahlert’s defense dominated en route to it’s first district victory of the season, 30-0, over Marion on Friday at Thomas Park.
Marion’s offense mustered just 54 total yards against a stout Wahlert defense. The Golden Eagles (3-4) also forced four turnovers.
The Wahlert offense was sparked by Joe Bahl who rushed for 79 yards and two touchdowns. Both of Bahl’s touchdowns came in the first half to create a cushion for Wahlert.
Isaac Ripley replaced an injured Charlie Fair on the Golden Eagle’s second offensive series and immediately threw a 15-yard touchdown to Bennett Cutsforth.
Ridley completed 2 of his 5 passes for 39 yards.
As a team, Wahlert rushed for 154 yards and added 78 yards from the air.
Wahlert will travel to Maquoketa for next week’s contest.