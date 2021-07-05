It doesn’t seem all that long ago that the season started, but the postseason arrives already this week.
Here is a capsule look at area programs competing in regional tournaments, with statistics taken from Varsity Bound on Saturday:
CLASS 3A REGION 7
Tuesday’s quarterfinals — Tipton at No. 1 Davenport Assumption, 7 p.m.; Maquoketa at Camanche, 7 p.m.; South Tama at Solon, 7 p.m.; La Porte City Union at West Marshall, 7 p.m.
Friday’s semifinals — Tipton/Assumption winner vs. Maquoketa/Camanche winner at Assumption, 7 p.m.; South Tama/Solon winner vs. Union/West Marshall winner at Solon, 7 p.m.
Monday, July 12 final — Semifinal winners, at highest ranked team
Maquoketa offensive leaders — Tenley Cavanagh (.467, 43 hits, 8 doubles, 2 triples, 22 runs, 21 RBIs); Jenna Wiebenga (.461, 47 hits, 10 doubles, 4 home runs, 28 runs, 18 RBIs); Addie Bowman (.393, 46 hits, 5 doubles, 1 triple, 2 home runs, 25 runs, 13 RBIs); Mikaela Burken (.357, 30 hits, 1 double, 16 runs, 10 RBIs); Clare Hackman (.312, 30 hits, 10 doubles, 2 home runs, 19 runs, 18 RBIs); Malisha Robert (.303, 23 hits, 7 doubles, 1 triple, 2 home runs, 20 runs, 14 RBIs)
Maquoketa pitching leaders — Carley Cavanagh (9-7, 2.85 ERA, 103 innings, 109 strikeouts, 49 walks); Jenna Wiebenga (7-8, 5.47 ERA, 96 innings, 40 strikeouts, 14 walks)
Outlook — Maquoketa has had a resurgent season and its 16 victories so far marks the program’s most wins since winning 21 games in 2015. The Cardinals enter the postseason having won five of their last seven games. They lost to Camanche, 8-4, at the Maquoketa Tournament on June 5. Maquoketa did not play either potential semifinal opponent this season.
CLASS 2A REGION 8
Tuesday’s first-round games — Starmont at Maquoketa Valley, 7 p.m.; Bellevue at MFL/Mar-Mac, 7 p.m.
Wednesday’s quarterfinals — Starmont/Maquoketa Valley winner at No. 2 Wilton, 7 p.m.; Dyersville Beckman at Durant, 7 p.m.; Bellevue/MFL/Mar-Mac winner at Northeast Goose Lake, 7 p.m.; Clayton Ridge at Cascade, 7 p.m.
Friday’s semifinals — Maquoketa Valley/Starmont—Wilton winner vs. Durant/Beckman winner at Wilton, 7 p.m.; Bellevue/MFL/Northeast winner vs. Clayton Ridge/Cascade winner at Goose Lake, 7 p.m.
Monday, July 12 final — Semifinal winners at highest ranked team
Maquoketa Valley offensive leaders — Payton Beaman (.346, 28 hits, 5 doubles, 6 triples, 32 runs, 7 RBIs); Jada Knipper (.338, 27 hits, 12 doubles, 1 triple, 1 home run, 25 runs, 18 RBIs); Carissa Sabers (.311, 28 hits, 3 doubles, 19 runs, 16 RBIs); Taya Tucker (.307, 27 hits, 8 doubles, 3 triples, 3 home runs, 19 runs, 21 RBIs); Erin Knipper (.307, 27 hits, 8 doubles, 3 triples, 4 home runs, 19 runs, 21 RBIs)
Maquoketa Valley pitching leaders — Abbie Sheehy (3-10, 4.02 ERA, 69 2/3 innings, 38 strikeouts, 31 walks); Macy Thompson (4-5, 4.90 ERA, 55 2/3 innings, 30 strikeouts, 25 walks); Payton Beaman (3-3, 3.23 ERA, 34 2/3 innings, 19 strikeouts, 20 walks)
Beckman offensive leaders — Jadyn Welling (.394, 37 hits, 9 doubles, 2 triples, 1 home run, 21 runs, 25 RBIs); Shea Steffen (.357, 30 hits, 5 doubles, 14 runs, 17 RBIs); Keeley Schmitt (.329, 27 hits, 3 doubles, 1 triples, 1 home run, 16 runs, 22 RBIs); Lil McDermott (.322, 29 hits, 4 doubles, 24 runs, 10 RBIs); Nell McDermott (.307, 23 hits, 6 doubles, 1 triple, 9 runs, 11 RBIs)
Beckman pitching leaders — Trista Schmitt (3-5, 6.02 ERA, 47 2/3 innings); Shea Steffen (3-6, 7.68 ERA, 41 innings); Kaylee Ludwig (2-10, 11.05 ERA, 57 2/3 innings)
Bellevue offensive leaders — Jami Portz (.471, 8 hits, 2 doubles, 6 runs); Morgan Meyer (.424, 25 hits, 6 doubles, 13 runs, 8 RBIs); Aunika Hager (.418, 23 hits, 3 doubles, 5 runs, 10 RBIs); Lauren Keil (.383, 23 hits, 3 doubles, 10 runs, 5 RBIs)
Bellevue pitching leader — Erin Sprank (record NA, 9.98 ERA, 74 1/3 innings, 40 strikeouts, 11 walks)
Clayton Ridge offensive leaders — Kayla Kelly (.402, 43 hits, 2 doubles, 1 triple, 46 runs, 9 RBIs); Camdyn Deutmeyer (.387, 36 hits, 6 doubles, 7 home runs, 28 runs, 35 RBIs); JayLyn Moore (.361, 39 hits, 8 doubles, 3 triples, 34 runs, 26 RBIs); Savannah Meyer (.340, 33 hits, 4 doubles, 4 triples, 29 runs, 34 RBIs); Mara Pierce (.320, 32 hits, 5 doubles, 1 triple, 32 runs, 15 RBIs)
Clayton Ridge pitching leaders — Savannah Meyer (13-8, 3.12 ERA, 119 innings, 118 strikeouts, 74 walks); Mariha Werger (5-7, 5.98 ERA, 50 1/3 innings)
Cascade offensive leaders — Devin Simon (.451, 32 hits, 12 doubles, 3 triples, 3 home runs, 29 runs, 28 RBIs); Claudia Noonan (.387, 36 hits, 6 doubles, 1 triple, 30 runs, 10 RBIs); Shannon Morris (.354, 29 hits, 6 doubles, 2 triples, 4 home runs, 13 runs, 24 RBIs); Sam Frasher (.329, 26 hits, 4 doubles, 1 home run, 15 runs, 12 RBIs)
Cascade pitching leaders — Kate Green (6-4, 1 save, 3.34 ERA, 67 innings, 32 strikeouts, 12 walks); Alyssa Lux (4-6, 5.08 ERA, 62 innings, 40 strikeouts, 38 walks)
Outlook — Cascade will try to mount a return to state with its top hitter relegated to pinch-running duties after suffering an arm injury. The Cougars are 7-3 in their last 10 games. They did not face Clayton Ridge this season, but have won all eight meetings with the Eagles dating to 2009. Cascade split with potential semifinal opponent Northeast. Clayton Ridge is aggressive on the basepaths and has only been throw out four times as a team on 149 stolen base attempts. Kelly leads the team with 41 steals on as many attempts while Moore is 36-for-38. The Eagles have won five of their last six games. Beckman enters the postseason on a 10-game losing streak but is hoping to turn things around at the right time. The Trailblazers have not faced Durant or likely semifinal opponent Wilton this season. Bellevue has lost nine straight, but have more wins this season (3) than in the previous two seasons combined (1). The Comets have not played MFL/Mar-Mac in the past 10 years. Maquoketa Valley has alternated two-game winning and losing streaks over its past 10 games. The Wildcats split with Starmont early this season.
CLASS 1A REGION 6
Tuesday’s first-round games — West Hancock at North Iowa, 7 p.m.; Northwood-Kensett at Saint Ansgar, 7 p.m.; Rockford at Riceville, 7 p.m.; Turkey Valley at Nashua-Plainfield, 7 p.m.; Central Elkader at Edgewood-Colesburg, 7 p.m.
Wednesday’s quarterfinals — West Hancock/North Iowa winner at No. 8 Mason City Newman, 7 p.m.; Northwood-Kensett/Saint Ansgar winner vs. Rockford/Riceville winner at Saint Ansgar, 7 p.m.; Turkey Valley/Nashua-Plainfield winner at North Butler, 7 p.m.; Elkader/Ed-Co winner at Lansing Kee, 7 p.m.
Friday’s semifinals — West Hancock/North Iowa—Newman winner vs. Northwood-Kensett/Saint Ansgar—Rockford/Riceville winner at Mason City, 7 p.m.; Turkey Valley/Nashua-Plainfield—North Butler winner vs. Elkader/Ed-Co—Kee winner at North Butler, 7 p.m.
Monday, July 12 final — Semifinal winners at highest ranked team, 7 p.m.
Ed-Co offensive leaders — Hailey Rausch (.417, 50 hits, 12 doubles, 4 triples, 37 runs, 25 RBIs); Audrie Helmrichs (.398, 45 hits, 7 doubles, 1 triple, 2 home runs, 3 runs, 28 RBIs); Ellie Bockenstedt (.350, 36 hits, 3 doubles, 18 runs, 9 RBIs); Ella Aulwes (.315, 5 doubles, 2 triples, 34 runs, 6 RBIs)
Ed-Co pitching leaders — Hailey Rausch (6-12, 5.60 ERA, 116 1/3 innings, 70 strikeouts, 90 walks); Marin Gaul (4-11, 5.59 ERA, 97 2/3 innings, 71 strikeouts, 79 walks)
Outlook — Edgewood-Colesburg has lost its last four games entering the postseason. The Vikings have beaten Central Elkader by matching 11-5 scores the past two seasons. They met in just Ed-Co’s third game this season. Ed-Co lost to potential quarterfinal opponent Kee, 6-5, at the West Delaware Tournament on June 19.
CLASS 1A REGION 8
Tuesday’s first-round games — Calamus-Wheatland at Bellevue Marquette, 7 p.m.; Wyoming Midland at Springville, 7 p.m.; Easton Valley at Central City, 7 p.m.; Hillcrest Academy at New London, 7 p.m.; Lone Tree at Holy Trinity Catholic, 7 p.m.
Wednesday’s quarterfinals — Cal-Wheat/Marquette winner at No. 4 Lisbon, 7 p.m.; Midland/Springville winner vs. Easton Valley/Central City winner at Springville, 7 p.m.; Hillcrest/New London winner at No. 13 Winfield-Mount Union, 7 p.m.; Lone Tree/Holy Trinity winner at Highland, 7 p.m.
Friday’s semifinals — Cal-Wheat/Marquette—Lisbon winner vs. Midland/Springville—Easton Valley/Central City winner at Lisbon, 7 p.m.; Hillcrest/New London—Mount Union winner vs. Lone Tree/Holy Trinity—Highland winner at Winfield, 7 p.m.
Monday, July 12 final — Semifinal winners at highest ranked team, 7 p.m.
Marquette offensive leaders — Grace Tath (.425, 31 hits, 9 doubles, 3 home runs, 8 runs, 18 RBIs); Emma Callaghan (.413, 31 hits, 10 doubles, 1 triple, 27 runs, 18 RBIs); Megan Kremer (.400, 30 hits, 12 doubles, 1 triple, 4 home runs, 17 runs, 24 RBIs); Elise Kilburg (.365, 31 hits, 9 doubles, 30 runs, 11 RBIs); Kaylee Koos (.356, 21 hits, 4 doubles, 16 runs, 14 RBIs); Holly Kremer (.338, 26 hits, 5 doubles, 1 triple, 2 home runs, 9 runs, 19 RBIs)
Marquette pitching leaders — Grace Tath (10-7, 1.85 ERA, 94 2/3 innings, 89 strikeouts, 18 walks); Holly Kremer (4-2, 5.40 ERA, 46 2/3 innings, 31 strikeouts, 24 walks)
Outlook — Marquette has been a perennial contender to reach the state tournament and the expectation remains the same this year. The Mohawks have won three of their last five games but split with Cal-Wheat this season, winning the first game, 11-8, before falling in the second, 6-5. Marquette was swept at home by potential quarterfinal opponent Lisbon, 4-3 and 14-0, on June 24.