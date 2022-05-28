Western Dubuque had been too good all season not to improve in the final round of the Iowa Class 4A state golf meet on Friday.
That’s exactly what the Bobcats did.
WD improved by 13 strokes over its first-round performance, closing with a two-round total of 352-339—691 to place fifth at Otter Creek Golf Course in Ankeny. The Bobcats entered the final round seventh out of 10 teams, and finished just 5 strokes behind Cedar Falls for fourth place. West Des Moines Valley won the team title with a 637.
“They played awesome,” Bobcats coach Amy Haldeman said. “Everyone played well. We had a 339, which is totally impressive, and I’m not sure if we’ve ever shot that at a state meet. We were right up there and I’m really proud of the girls. We would have liked fourth, but we’re very happy with fifth.”
Sophomore McKenna Stackis led the charge for the Bobcats, delivering a breakout performance. After placing 16th at state as a freshman last spring, Stackis fired a two-round 78-76—154 to tie for fifth-place overall. She closed just 11 strokes behind champion Shannyn Vogler of Bettendorf.
“I’m really proud of us,” Stackis said. “This happened last year, where we didn’t play very well on the first day, but then came back as a team to place better. For me, my putting was really good today with no three-putts. My driver was far and straight and my irons were good, too. It feels really good, after placing 16th last year, to climb more than 10 spots to get fifth.”
Stackis was placed in the final group with some of the best players in Iowa, and she proved throughout the two rounds that that is exactly where she belongs.
“For McKenna to be fifth in the state in 4A as a sophomore is pretty impressive,” Haldeman said. “She played in the same group as the No. 1 girls in the state and had a lot of college coaches following her. It didn’t faze her at all. I don’t think she had a nervous bone in her body.
“To play in that group and go head-to-head with them as a sophomore, I’m just so proud of her. She’ll be right in that top five area, if not in the top one or two, next year. She knows what she needs to work on and there’s no doubt in my mind at all she’ll be back.”
Freshman CeCe Ball delivered a 28th-place finish for the Bobcats with a 91-85—176. Gabi Fagerlind tied for 33rd with a 94-86—180, and Hanna Kluesner tied for 37th with a 91-92—183. Addy Jones tied for 40th with a 92-92—184, while Ella Kluesner tied for 48th with a 93-95—188.
Fagerlind and the Kluesner twins will be graduating for the Bobcats.
“It was pretty emotional for me and them,” Haldeman said. “With Gabi, Hanna and Ella, I’m just so proud of all of them. They just meant a lot to the team for being there and being leaders. We’ll miss them so much.”
Dubuque Wahlert closed another strong state appearance in third place at the Class 3A meet at River Valley Golf Course in Adel. The Golden Eagles closed with a two-round 376-374—750. Clear Lake won the team title with a 713.
Ava Kalb led the Eagles in a tie for 12th place with an 87-87—174. Katelyn Vaassen placed 16th with an 88-88—176; Maggie Heiar tied for 30th with a 105-94—199; Julia Busch placed 35th with a 97-107—204; Payton Portzen tied for 42nd with a 104-105—209; and Natalie Kelzer tied for 71st with a 121-128—249.
“Real proud of the girls,” Wahlert coach Dan Mulligan said. “We came in seeded fifth, so to place third you’ve got to be happy with that. It’s an emotional rollercoaster for all the kids involved, but they dug deep and enjoyed the good stuff. I couldn’t be prouder of them and we’re looking forward to a fun ride home together.”
West Delaware placed fifth in 3A with a 799. Ella Koloc finished 23rd with a 191; Maylin Coates was 25th with a 194; Kennedy Klostermann tied for 40th with a 208; Emma Hogan tied for 42nd with a 209; Susie Funke was 64th with a 231; and Andrea Wubbena tied for 67th with a 242.
In the Class 2A state meet at Pheasant Ridge Golf Course in Cedar Falls, Dyersville Beckman’s Shea Steffen finished 25th with a 98-89—187, and teammate Maddie Schmitz placed 28th with a 97-94—191.
