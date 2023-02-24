MANCHESTER, Iowa — They thought this was going to be the year they finally broke down the door.
But the team on the other side of the jamb wasn’t having it.
Bellevue reached the girls basketball regional final in Iowa Class 2A for the third consecutive year, but fell to top-ranked Dike-New Hartford, 67-28 at West Delaware High School on Thursday.
Bellevue lost the previous two finals as well and was seeking its first trip to state since 2012.
Dike-New Hartford (23-1) returns to Des Moines in search of its third straight state championship.
“If (Dike-New Hartford) doesn’t win it all, it’s going to take an awfully good team to beat them,” said Bellevue coach Scott Jess, whose Comets closed out a remarkable season at 16-8.
The Wolverines’ strength — their length — was evident practically from the start.
Payton Petersen, part of a D-NH frontline that features three 6-footers, grabbed the first two rebounds of the game. Her first was a reach over the top of a Bellevue defense that clearly had position.
Petersen hit the follow-up shot to put the Wolverines on the scoreboard first. It was a sign of things to come.
D-NH outrebounded the Comets, 11-1, in the first quarter and 27-11 in the game. The Wolverines had six blocked shots in the game as well.
“Their length is crazy,” Jess said. “Their arms just went on forever. We couldn’t get anything going to the basket.
Bellevue turned the ball over on six straight trips and nine times overall in the first quarter.
The Comets couldn’t get into a rhythm to get shots off and once they did, they started cold, missing their first eight field-goal attempts of the game. Catherine Dunne’s banker with 6 seconds on the clock provided Bellevue’s only points in a 20-2 hole after one period.
“We didn’t play our best,” Jess said. “That happens sometimes in this game. But (D-NH) had a lot to do with that.”
As bad as it was for Bellevue, everything seemed to go D-NH’s way. Loose balls always seemed to find the Wolverines. And the other way around.
When D-NH’s Ellary Knock lofted a desperation 25-footer as the shot clock wound down she came up with all air.
But her air ball landed in the lap of teammate Jadyn Petersen, who laid in a second-chance basket for the Wolverines.
But D-NH wasn’t all about second-chance opportunities, though. Four times the Wolverines had third-and fourth-chance possessions, including one of Maryn Bixby’s three first-half 3-pointers as D-NH went to the break up, 41-11.
Ka’Lynn DeShaw scored seven points during a 9-4 Bellevue run that gave the Comets and their fans a lift to start the second half. She finished with a team-high 10 points.
But the Wolverines responded with a 13-0 run — highlighted by three more Bixby 3-pointers, to move out to a 58-20 lead heading to the fourth quarter. Bixby finished with a game-high 20 points.
“There’s no quit in this team,” Jess said. “It’s a good group of seniors. We made a nice little run there. It’s been a fun group. I’ve coached them off and on since the sixth grade. I just wish for them that we could have had a little better outcome.”
Dunne added eight points for Bellevue and Teagan Humphrey had six.
