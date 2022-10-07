PEOSTA, Iowa — Dubuque Wahlert had the goal of competing for the Iowa Class 4A state golf championship this weekend.
That goal still remains, but now the Golden Eagles must attain it with a man down and heavy hearts.
Will Coohey, the senior leader for the Eagles this fall, was involved in a serious car accident on Monday while leaving the Class 4A district meet at Thunder Hills Country Club. Coohey broke his right femur in two places, and also suffered a broken left ankle, a bruised right lung and a wound requiring stitches on his right hand. Nearly four hours of surgery on Tuesday in Iowa City went well and Coohey is now recovering at home.
“He’s been a great leader all year and a big part of our team,” said sophomore Bock Mueller, who averages an 81.33 over 18 holes for Wahlert this season. “We’re going to miss him a lot and we’re going to do our best at state for him. We’re going to be thinking of him most of the time. We’ll pray for him and do it for him, and we’re hoping we can do well.”
The challenge has gotten much more difficult for Wahlert, as Coohey ranks second on the team with a 78.22 average this fall. However, the Eagles boasted a deep lineup and are now more motivated than ever when tackling the competition at the Iowa Class 4A state meet, which opens today and finishes Saturday at Elmcrest Country Club in Cedar Rapids.
“The team’s been pretty good this year,” Bock Mueller said. “We’ve been doing some amazing things, and Will was a big part of that. We’re going to be thinking of him and go out there and do the best we can.”
Wahlert’s competition includes defending champion Cedar Falls, Sioux City Heelan, Cedar Rapids Xavier, West Des Moines Dowling, Indianola, Johnston, Pleasant Valley, Southeast Polk, Waukee, Waukee Northwest and Western Dubuque. Dubuque Hempstead’s Wil Sigwarth also qualified individually.
Those are certainly some large schools compared to Wahlert — which has frequently qualified for state over the past decade, but never really challenged for the state crown. This was the season the Eagles were feeling like they had a shot — and they still do, but without a strong player such as Coohey, it certainly raises the stakes.
“We’re a really small school,” Wahlert coach Eric Mueller said. “It’s the only sport where we’re still playing at 4A, but it’s fall golf and we want that competition. That’s why we’re there and we’re looking to climb up the standings a little bit. I’m pretty positive of that. I’m so proud of them.”
While the focus has turned to the heartbreaking events with Coohey, it shouldn’t be overlooked what Wahlert accomplished at districts. The Eagles fired a stellar 305 and tied the defending 4A state champs, Cedar Falls, but settled for runner-up on a fifth-score tiebreaker. Sophomore Ben Dolter led the charge with a 74, playing to his team-leading 74.11 average on the season.
“It’s a big confidence boost,” Dolter said. “We have the skill to be up there at a high level, and now we’re looking forward to having a good performance at state. We know we have the talent, and we have fun playing. We did a great job (Monday) and now we have to keep it going.”
For the second consecutive district meet, senior Patrick Fitzgerald shot the round of his career, matching Dolter’s 74. Fitzgerald averages a 79.67 on the season, and players stepping up and shooting above their average at state is exactly what the Eagles will need if they look to contend for the crown.
“I was having flashbacks to last year, actually,” Fitzgerald said of his district performance. “Some of those holes, I just dominated this course (Monday) and it felt so similar. I just played really well and that feels good.
“Cedar Falls is one of the best teams in the state, and we were so close to edging them out for the win. That would have been sweet, but sticking with them is really good and we’ve been playing pretty great lately as a team.”
Bock Mueller shot a 77 at districts, while junior Charlie Becker and sophomore Jonah Oberfoell added 83s. Oberfoell averages an 83.13 on the year and Becker an 83.33, while senior Quinn Walsh adds an 84.50.
“We’re looking forward to it with a great group of guys,” Eric Mueller said. “We have seven great players on our team that all contributed a lot this year. All seven of them.”
