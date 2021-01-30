Lukas Parik met most of his Dubuque Fighting Saints teammates for the first time during a morning skate on Friday.
Just a few hours later, he backstopped them to a win that clinched a second consecutive Cowbell Cup, which determines the top USHL team from Eastern Iowa in head-to-head competition. With Cedar Rapids missing the season due to damage to its arena, the six-game series between Dubuque and the Waterloo Black Hawks decides this season’s winner.
Parik, a 6-foot-4, 185 pound goaltender from Neratovice, Czech Republic, stopped 30 of the 31 shots to lead the Saints to a 4-1 victory over Waterloo at Young Arena.
“I felt really good tonight,” said Parik, who arrived in Dubuque on Thursday night. “Fortunately, I was able to sleep for most of the flight over here, so I could get used to the time change as soon as possible. I got a good workout in to get the blood flowing (Thursday night), I slept well and had a lot of energy today.
“The guys did a great job in front of me, blocking a lot of shots and clearing the puck from the front of the net. They made it so much easier for me. It helped that we had the bus ride here for the game. The bus gives you a chance to get closer to your teammates, which is good.”
Parik most recently represented his country at the World Junior Championships in Edmonton. The Los Angeles Kings prospect made 30 saves in a 2-0 upset victory over Russia, then had 23 stops in a 7-0 loss to the United States. The Kings selected him in the third round, 87th overall, in the 2019 NHL Draft.
Parik became the sixth addition to the roster since the end of December. Dubuque has gone 8-3-0 in that time frame after a 1-10-0 start and has moved into contention for a playoff spot.
The Saints beat the Black Hawks for a franchise-record eighth consecutive time, including four this season to clinch the Cowbell Cup with two meetings remaining in the series.
“Waterloo is such a big rivalry, and we get really amped up to play them,” said Robert Cronin, who tallied a goal and two assists to raise his total to four goals and nine points in four games against the Black Hawks this season. “Obviously, we have a good streak of beating them, and we want to keep it going. We wanted to clinch the Cowbell Cup tonight and we’re proud to get it done.
“Every time we’ve played them, they’ve really been pushing to try to beat us. They get up for this game as much as we do, and we know they’re going to up their intensity every game. We know we have to match that against a team with a great history of success, and so far we’ve been able to do that.”
A pair of defensemen staked Dubuque to a 2-0 lead through the first 13:31 of the opening period. Entering Friday’s game, Saints defensemen scored just seven goals in the first 21 games of the season.
Ian Pierce tallied his second goal of the season at the 3:59 mark to open the scoring after John Evans set up a Cronin shot on goal. Waterloo goalie Charlie Glockner couldn’t locate the puck in the blue paint and Pierce drove the net and jammed it into the net while four Waterloo defenders tried to clear.
Max Burkholder doubled the lead with his first USHL goal at 13:31. Cronin won a battle along the left wall and fed Burkholder at the middle of the blueline. Burkholder took a couple of strides in before blasting a slap shot through an Evans screen and inside the left post for what turned out to be the game-winning goal.
“Cronin made a great pass, and when I looked up, I expected to have a few guys on me, but the wingers were sagging low in the zone so I walked it down and shot it,” Burkholder said. “Luckily there was a good screen in front. It felt good to have it go in, especially in such a close game.
“Obviously, there’s a good rivalry between Dubuque and Waterloo, and the Cowbell Cup was up for grabs. It was a really good team win for us.”
But the Black Hawks stopped the momentum 55 seconds later, when defenseman David Gucciardi joined the rush and squeezed a shot past Parik for his fourth goal of the year.
Neither team scored in the second period or for much of the third. But the Saints tallied a pair of insurance markers in the final minute to seal the victory.
Kenny Connors scored an empty net goal, set up by Primo Self, for his second of the season at the 19:00 mark. Gucciardi hit him well after the goal to take an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.
Just 19 seconds later on the ensuing power play, Cronin completed a tic-tac-toe passing sequence with Ryan Alexander and Evans to account for the final margin.
Waterloo finished with a 31-28 advantage in shots on goal. The Saints went 1-for-2 on the power play and stopped the Black Hawks’ only man advantage.
The Saints have won the Cowbell Cup five times since inception in 2011-12. Dubuque won the first two, claimed it again in 2014-15 and the past two years. Waterloo has won it four times and Cedar Rapids once.