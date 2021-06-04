Four different players homered for the Chicago White Sox, and Lance Lynn delivered another superb start as the White Sox beat the Detroit Tigers, 4-1, in Chicago on Thursday night.
Yoan Moncada, Jake Lamb, Yasmani Grandal and Tim Anderson hit solo homers for Chicago, which improved to 23-9 at home this year with its fourth straight win at Guaranteed Rate Field.
Lynn (7-1) struck out six over six innings, allowing just one run on four hits and two walks. He threw 57 of his 89 pitches for strikes while lowering his earned run average to 1.23.
Aaron Bummer, Evan Marshall and Liam Hendricks combined to throw three shutout innings in relief.
Willi Castro hit a solo home run for the Tigers’ only run.
Rays 9, Yankees 2 — At New York: Ryan Yarbrough ended a 24-start winless skid with Tampa Bay’s first complete game in more than five years, Austin Meadows homered off shaky New York ace Gerrit Cole and drove in five as the Rays beat the Yankees.
Red Sox 5, Astros 1 — At Houston: Martín Pérez pitched 7 2/3 scoreless innings, and Boston headed into its first matchup against the rival New York Yankees with a win over Houston.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Brewers 7, Diamondbacks 4 — At Milwaukee: Christian Yelich hit a three-run homer, Avisail Garcia, Jackie Bradley Jr. and Luis Urias also went deep, and Milwaukee beat Arizona for its sixth win in seven games.
Pirates 5, Marlins 3 — At Pittsburgh: Jacob Stallings hit a three-run double in the eighth inning, lifting Pittsburgh to a victory over Miami.
Braves 5, Nationals 1 — At Atlanta: Dansby Swanson kept up his power surge with a two-run homer in Atlanta’s four-run sixth inning, and the Braves beat Patrick Corbin and Washington.
INTERLEAGUE
Rockies 11, Rangers 6 — At Denver: Austin Gomber pitched six shutout innings, Charlie Blackmon homered and Colorado beat Texas as the Rangers finished a franchise-worst 0-9 trip and extended their longest losing streak since 2003 to nine games.