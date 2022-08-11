DYERSVILLE, Iowa --- The sequel is never as good as the original.
There weren’t any ninth-inning rallies this year. No walk-off home run.
There were still fireworks, and a postgame concert.
And it was still a magical night --- complete with a father-son game of catch between all-time greats Ken Griffey Jr. and Sr., a Hall of Fame battery for the first pitch, and for some, the best ending possible: a Chicago Cubs victory.
Drew Smyly struck out nine in five shutout innings, and the bullpen held on for the final four innings as the Cubs beat the Cincinnati Reds, 4-2, in the second installment of the MLB at Field of Dreams game just west of the famed movie site on Thursday night.
No matter how many times Major League Baseball comes to Dyersville, it will be tough to top the original.
With two teams fighting to stay out of last place in the National League Central Division this year, the game didn’t quite have the same hype as last year, when a pair of playoff contenders converged in the corn.
The Chicago White Sox survived the New York Yankees’ ninth-inning rally, then came back in the bottom half to win, 8-7, on Tim Anderson’s walk-off homer into the cornfield in right field in last year’s event.
There were eight home runs into the corn in last year’s game. There were none on Thursday night.
Thursday was actually the third game the Cubs have played --- and won --- in the Hawkeye State, though it was their first National League contest. In 1876, prior to joining the NL, the Chicago White Stockings played a pair of games against the Keokuk Westerns at Perry Park in Keokuk.
Cubs manager David Ross isn’t a stranger to the Field of Dreams. He was introduced to the movie site during a celebrity event in 2019. At that point, the major league stadium was in the process of construction.
Back at the site again, he sees the allure.
“It takes you back to the movie and standing for what the movie is all about, just the relationship between father and son, the national pastime of our game and being able to grow up and have a catch with your dad,” Ross said before the game. “I think everybody can remember that and relate to that feeling and how, whether your dad’s still alive or not, just being able to go back and what you would give to have those moments with family and your parents. I don’t think that ever goes away.”
There was another magical moment before the game.
Last year, film star Kevin Costner emerged from the corn.
In a nod to the movie, Ken Griffey Jr. emerged from the corn in right field and asked his father, former Reds star Ken Griffey Sr., if he wanted to have a catch.
As the two tossed a ball back and forth, members of both teams appeared, along with Cubs Hall of Famers Ryne Sandberg, Andre Dawson, Billy Williams and Ferguson Jenkins, and Reds legend Johnny Bench.
Jenkins threw the ceremonial first pitch to Bench, and then it was time for the main event.
And the Cubs wasted little time putting together a two-out rally in the first inning.
Cincinnati starter Nick Lodolo recorded the first two outs before plunking Patrick Wisdom, who scored from first as Seiya Suzuki roped a double into the gap in left-center. Nico Hoerner punched an RBI single into left to bring Suzuki home, and Ian Happ doubled to left-center to give the Cubs a 3-0 lead before Lodolo escaped.
Lodolo (3-4) lasted 4 2/3 innings, allowing four runs, all earned, on seven hits and four walks. He struck out six.
The Cubs had a scare in the top of the third following a walk to Willson Contreras, who appeared to roll his ankle rounding second base on Wisdom’s single to left.
Contreras was writhing around on the infield and grabbing his ankle before he got up and tested it in the outfield grass. He walked off under his own power and returned to his spot behind the plate in the bottom half of the inning.
Nelson Velazquez led off the Cubs half of the fourth with a base hit, moved to third on P.J. Higgins’ base hit through the right side and then scored as Nick Madrigal dropped a single into center.
Cubs starter Drew Smyly (5-6) threw 62 of his 91 pitches for strikes before giving way to the bullpen. He struck out nine and allowed just four hits and two walks.
The Reds finally broke through in the seventh after a leadoff double from No. 8 hitter Jose Barerro. Pinch-hitter Jake Fraley walked, and Matt Reynolds drove both home with a double into the right-center gap, cutting the Cubs’ lead in half.
Brandon Hughes relieved Michael Rucker with the tying run at the plate and retired the next three batters to keep the lead intact.
Hughes struck out three in two innings.
Rowan Wick pitched the ninth for his seventh save of the season.
