Seven former Dubuque Fighting Saints players and one coach opened their National Hockey League seasons this week. Here is a capsule look at each:
JOHNNY GAUDREAU
Team: Calgary Flames
Height: 5-9
Weight: 165
Age: 26
Position: Left wing
Hometown: Carneys Point, N.J.
Season in Dubuque: 2010-11
Acquired: Drafted fourth round, 104th overall, in 2011 NHL Draft by Calgary
NHL debut: 2013-14
NHL career: Gaudreau has accumulated 133 goals and 387 points in 394 games since debuting on the final day of the 2013-14 season. He was a finalist for the Calder Trophy (rookie of the year) the following season and won the Lady Byng Trophy (gentlemanly play) last season. He has appeared in each of the last five NHL All-Star Games.
ZEMGUS GIRGENSONS
Team: Buffalo Sabres
Height: 6-2
Weight: 211
Age: 25
Position: Center
Hometown: Riga, Latvia
Seasons in Dubuque: 2010-11, 2011-12
Acquired: Drafted first round, 14th overall, in 2012 NHL Draft by Buffalo
NHL debut: 2013-14
NHL career: In 402 games, Girgensons has posted 49 goals and 119 points for the Sabres. He played in the 2014-15 NHL All-Star Game. At age 25, he has the longest current uninterrupted tenure with the Sabres, who have yet to make the playoffs in Girgensons’ time in Buffalo.
MICHAEL MATHESON
Team: Florida Panthers
Height: 6-2
Weight: 188
Age: 25
Position: Defenseman
Hometown: Pointe-Claire, Quebec
Season in Dubuque: 2011-12
Acquired: Drafted first round, 23rd overall, in 2012 NHL Draft by Florida
NHL debut: 2015-16
NHL career: In 240 games, Matheson has 25 goals, 71 points and 143 penalty minutes.
MATTHEW BENNING
Team: Edmonton Oilers
Height: 6-1
Weight: 203
Age: 25
Position: Defenseman
Hometown: Edmonton, Alberta
Seasons in Dubuque: 2012-13
Acquired: Signed free-agent contract in August 2016. Originally drafted in the sixth round, 175th overall, by Boston in the 2012 NHL Draft.
NHL debut: 2016-17
NHL career: In 206 career games, Benning has 14 goals and 55 points to go along with 113 penalty minutes.
JOAKIM RYAN
Team: Los Angeles Kings
Height: 5-11
Weight: 185
Age: 26
Position: Defenseman
Hometown: Rumson, N.J.
Season in Dubuque: 2010-11
Acquired: Signed free-agent contract this summer. Originally drafted in the seventh round, 198th overall, in 2012 NHL Draft by San Jose.
NHL debut: 2017-18
NHL career: In 106 career NHL games, Ryan has three goals, 19 points and 23 penalty minutes.
KARSON KUHLMAN
Team: Boston Bruins
Height: 5-11
Weight: 185
Age: 24
Position: Center
Hometown: Esko, Minn.
Season in Dubuque: 2012-13, 2013-14
Acquired: Signed free-agent contract after leading Minnesota-Duluth to the 2017-18 NCAA Division I championship.
NHL debut: 2018-19
NHL career: In 11 career regular-season NHL games, Kuhlman has three goals, five points and two penalty minutes, but he still has rookie status in the NHL. He also has a goal and three points in eight NHL playoff games. This spring, Kuhlman became the first former Saints player to skate in the Stanley Cup Final.
DYLAN GAMBRELL
Team: San Jose Sharks
Height: 6-0
Weight: 185
Age: 23
Position: Center
Hometown: Bonney Lake, Wash.
Seasons in Dubuque: 2012-13, 2013-14, 2014-15
Acquired: Drafted second round, 60th overall, in 2016 in NHL Draft by San Jose
NHL debut: 2018-19
NHL career: In 12 career regular-season NHL games, Gambrell has yet to score a point. He scored one goal in two Stanley Cup Playoffs games this spring. He maintains NHL rookie status this season.
JIM MONTGOMERY
Team: Head coach, Dallas Stars
Age: 50
Hometown: Montreal
Seasons in Dubuque: 2010-11 through 2012-13
NHL coaching debut: 2018-19
NHL coaching career: Montgomery led the Stars to a 43-32-7 record (93 points) and the Western Conference’s top wild card for the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Stars knocked off Nashville in the first round before dropping a seven-game series to the eventual Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues in the second round.