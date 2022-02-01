MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst has reached into the pro ranks to hire Bobby Engram from the Baltimore Ravens as his offensive coordinator. Engram, 49, has spent the last eight seasons as an assistant coach with Baltimore, starting as a wide receivers coach for five seasons and spending the last three seasons as a tight ends coach, working with All-Pro selection Mark Andrews. He’s also a familiar face, having worked on Chryst’s staff at Pittsburgh from 2012-13 as the wide receivers coach.
Cousins is Rodgers’ injury sub for 3rd time
EAGAN, Minn. — Kirk Cousins will be the Pro Bowl injury replacement for Aaron Rodgers for a third time. The Minnesota Vikings quarterback was added Monday to the NFC roster. The all-star game will be played Sunday in Las Vegas. Rodgers played much of the season for the Green Bay Packers with a broken toe. HOCKEY
3 former Blackhawks to help with GM search
CHICAGO — Former Chicago Blackhawks forwards Eddie Olczyk, Marian Hossa and Patrick Sharp have agreed to help the team in its search for a new general manager. Blackhawks CEO Danny Wirtz said Olczyk, Hossa and Sharp “are respected hockey minds who have great knowledge of the game.” BASKETBALL
Brockington named Big 12 Player of the Week
AMES, Iowa — Iowa State guard Izaiah Brockington was voted Big 12 Men’s Basketball Player of the Week, earning his third honor of the season after taking home a pair of Newcomer of the Week honors earlier. Brockington scored 26 points as Iowa State ended a 24-game Big 12 road losing streak last Wednesday with an overtime win at Oklahoma State. SPORTS GAMBLING FanDuel, United Center plan sportsbook lounge CHICAGO — Online gaming company FanDuel Group and the United Center announced plans Monday to open a FanDuel Sportsbook lounge inside the arena. The venture needs approval from the Illinois Gaming Board. It would bring sports wagering inside the home of the NBA’s Chicago Bulls and the NHL’s Chicago Blackhawks. BASEBALL
Plaque honoring Robinson to be displayed
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A plaque honoring baseball legend Jackie Robinson that was vandalized in Georgia is coming to Kansas City’s Negro Leagues Baseball Museum to be put on display. The sign was erected in 2001 outside the birthplace of Robinson near Cairo, Georgia. Community members there discovered last year that someone had shot the plaque multiple times.
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst has reached into the pro ranks to hire Bobby Engram from the Baltimore Ravens as his offensive coordinator.
Engram, 49, has spent the last eight seasons as an assistant coach with Baltimore, starting as a wide receivers coach for five seasons and spending the last three seasons as a tight ends coach, working with All-Pro selection Mark Andrews.
He’s also a familiar face, having worked on Chryst’s staff at Pittsburgh from 2012-13 as the wide receivers coach.
Cousins is Rodgers’ injury sub for 3rd time
EAGAN, Minn. — Kirk Cousins will be the Pro Bowl injury replacement for Aaron Rodgers for a third time.
The Minnesota Vikings quarterback was added Monday to the NFC roster. The all-star game will be played Sunday in Las Vegas. Rodgers played much of the season for the Green Bay Packers with a broken toe.
HOCKEY
3 former Blackhawks to help with GM search
CHICAGO — Former Chicago Blackhawks forwards Eddie Olczyk, Marian Hossa and Patrick Sharp have agreed to help the team in its search for a new general manager. Blackhawks CEO Danny Wirtz said Olczyk, Hossa and Sharp “are respected hockey minds who have great knowledge of the game.”
BASKETBALL
Brockington named Big 12 Player of the Week
AMES, Iowa — Iowa State guard Izaiah Brockington was voted Big 12 Men’s Basketball Player of the Week, earning his third honor of the season after taking home a pair of Newcomer of the Week honors earlier. Brockington scored 26 points as Iowa State ended a 24-game Big 12 road losing streak last Wednesday with an overtime win at Oklahoma State.
SPORTS GAMBLING
FanDuel, United Center plan sportsbook loungeCHICAGO — Online gaming company FanDuel Group and the United Center announced plans Monday to open a FanDuel Sportsbook lounge inside the arena.
The venture needs approval from the Illinois Gaming Board. It would bring sports wagering inside the home of the NBA’s Chicago Bulls and the NHL’s Chicago Blackhawks.
BASEBALL
Plaque honoring Robinson to be displayed
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A plaque honoring baseball legend Jackie Robinson that was vandalized in Georgia is coming to Kansas City’s Negro Leagues Baseball Museum to be put on display. The sign was erected in 2001 outside the birthplace of Robinson near Cairo, Georgia. Community members there discovered last year that someone had shot the plaque multiple times.