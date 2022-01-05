Less than a month after wrapping up one of the most successful careers in the history of UCLA volleyball, Dubuque Wahlert graduate Mac May signed a professional contract overseas.
The 6-foot-3 outside/opposite hitter landed with Volley Bergamo 1991 of Italy’s professional women’s volleyball league, known as Serie A1. May arrived in Italy late Monday, the club announced her signing on Tuesday and she will begin training with the team after she completes medical examinations and heath checks.
“They told me how beautiful Bergamo is, especially in winter, and they told me about the history of volleyball that has passed from this city,” May said in a press release from the club. “Now I want to get to know my teammates and the fans. I am a sunny person and playing volleyball excites me. I can’t wait to test myself in the Italian Championship.”
May will play alongside outside hitter Khalia Lanier, a former teammate on the USA National Youth Team that competed in a North, Central America and Caribbean Volleyball Confederation tournament in Costa Rica in 2016. Lanier, a Scottsdale, Ariz., native played at the University of Southern California from 2016-19 before turning pro.
“It was nice to be opponents, but it will be even better to be teammates and to play with the same shirt ,” May said in the press release.
May, an all-state outside hitter at Wahlert, earned first-team all-American honors from the American Volleyball Coaches Association last month after being named to the Pacific South all-regional team.
May, a graduate student, became just the third UCLA player to earn three AVCA All-American nods and the 17th in program history to be awarded AVCA first-team honors. She made the second team twice before elevating to the first team in her final season.
Earlier this season, May won her second Pac-12 Player of the Year award after leading the Bruins with 558 kills (4.85 kills per set) and 45 aces (0.39 aces per set). She ended her career as the only Bruins player to rank in the top three in kills (3rd, 2,065) and aces (3rd, 178) and is UCLA’s all-time leader with 510 sets played.
May floored 558 kills and ranked second in the Pac-12 and ninth in the nation in kills per set, leading the conference with 12 20-kill performances. She led the Bruins in kills in 25 of their 31 matches and posted a team-high nine double-doubles. She eclipsed 30 kills twice with 30 at San Diego on Sept. 9 and 39 at Washington State on Oct. 3 for the second-most kills ever in a single-match by a Bruin and most since Natalie Williams set the program record with 43 kills against Hawaii in Sept. 1991.
May finished her UCLA career leading the Bruins in their last 17 matches, including a match-high 17 kills at a .351 clip at Wisconsin in an NCAA regional semifinal defeat on Dec. 9.