Dubuque Senior may have owned the first and fourth quarters. And Dubuque Hempstead may have owned the second and third quarters.
But all in all, this night belonged to the fans.
In another intracity classic, Hempstead fell behind early, stormed back and ultimately held off a late Senior rally to snag an entertaining 62-52 win in Mississippi Valley Conference boys basketball Tuesday at Nora Gymnasium.
Cameron Fens led the way for the Mustangs with 27 points and Kellen Strohmeyer added 19 as Hempstead improved to 4-3. Senior fell to 3-3.
“First off, just really proud of the kids,” Hempstead coach Curt Deutsch said. “We knew Senior was going to come out and give us their best shot and they did, and then some.”
Each team’s big man — Hempstead’s Fens and Senior’s Jacob Williams — were at it early, doing what each does best.
Fens easily controlled the opening tip and scored the game’s first points on a two-handed slam seconds later.
But Hempstead went cold otherwise, missing four straight, and the Rams grabbed a 12-2 lead midway through the first period, behind Williams.
The sophomore opened the run with a 3-pointer from the wing and Senior knocked down five of its first six field-goal attempts.
Fens carried the water for Hempstead, scoring all of the Mustangs points in a first quarter that ended with Senior taking a 14-8 lead. Williams buried another trey early in the second to spark another Rams’ spurt that gave Senior its biggest lead of the game, 23-12.
After a timeout, Hempstead caught fire going on a 15-4 run to pull even. It was far from the one-man wrecking crew of the first quarter as five Mustangs scored on the comeback, spearheaded by Fens and Strohmeyer.
“That’s a great way to come back from (holiday) break,” Strohmeyer said. “It’s always hard coming (to Senior) to play. This crowd brings a lot of energy.”
Fens flushed home two more dunks in the second, including a gym-rocking follow-up to a Nathan Kaesbauer miss.
Strohmeyer drained three 3-pointers, including a swish from the corner 4 seconds before halftime that put Hempstead on top, 32-31, at the break.
“ (Senior) really punched us in that first quarter,” Strohmeyer said. “So it was huge to get that shot before the half. It was the last lead (Senior) had.”
The momentum from the second quarter continued as Strohmeyer rang home another 3 to open the third, and Fens continued to wreak havoc inside.
The duo combined for 18 of Hempstead’s 20 points in the third as the Mustangs took their biggest lead of the game into the fourth, up 52-39.
Senior would not go down, however. Williams connected on another kick-starting 3-pointer. Then Sam Akins and Devonta Jackson provided the spark off the Rams’ bench as Senior slowly chipped away at Hempstead’s lead.
Akins scored five of his nine points in the fourth, as the Rams went on a 12-4 run to shake the Mustangs. Jackson knocked down a pivotal shot as well and his hustle on both ends helped re-energize the Rams and the crowd.
When Fens lowered the shoulder on Akins with 1:49 left, and Hempstead clinging to a 56-51 lead, the Rams were looking for what they thought could have been a bring-down-the-house charging foul. Instead, the call went against Akins, essentially quieting Senior’s momentum for good.
Williams led Senior with 15 points. Landon Sauser had 10 and Jackson had 8.
“We kind of slipped up in that third quarter,” Williams said. “We’re proud of the effort, though. The fans were great. It was loud. Loved it.”