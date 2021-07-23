The final day of the Iowa high school softball season is here, and Western Dubuque will be playing.
Here is a capsule look at today’s Iowa Class 4A championship game:
No. 2 WESTERN DUBUQUE (34-7) vs. No. 5 BOONE (28-8)
Site: Rogers Sports Complex, Fort Dodge
Time: 5 p.m.
TV: Iowa Public Television
Radio: KDST-FM 99.3 and KMCH-FM 94.7
How Western Dubuque got here: Beat Decorah, 10-1, in the regional semifinal; West Delaware, 6-3, in the regional final; North Polk, 5-2, in the state quarterfinals; and ADM, 8-1, in the state semifinals.
How Boone got here: Defeated Webster City, 6-0, in the regional semifinals; Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 12-0, in the regional final; Carlisle, 5-0, in the state quarterfinals; and Winterset, 4-2, in the state semifinals.
Western Dubuque offensive leaders: Sara Horsfield (.555, 81 hits, 7 doubles, 1 triple, 76 runs, 21 RBIs, 28 stolen bases); Sydney Kennedy (.496, 68 hits, 29 doubles, 5 home runs, 29 runs, 61 RBIs); Maddie Harris (.407, 46 hits, 7 doubles, 2 triples, 1 home run, 20 runs, 39 RBIs); Brynn Walters (.397, 29 hits, 4 doubles, 1 triple, 19 runs, 10 RBIs, 11 stolen bases); Audrey Biermann (.354, 46 hits, 1 double, 24 runs, 14 RBIs, 22 stolen bases); Abigail Kluesner (.341, 44 hits, 10 doubles, 1 triple, 3 home runs, 29 runs, 43 RBIs); Meg Besler (.295, 39 hits, 7 doubles, 1 triple, 5 home runs, 29 runs, 41 RBIs)
Western Dubuque pitching leaders: Sydney Kennedy (18-5, 1 save, 1.62 ERA, 147 1/3 innings, 199 strikeouts, 39 walks); Meredith Hoerner (16-2, 2.32 ERA, 108 2/3 innings, 140 strikeouts, 40 walks)
Boone offensive leaders: Emma Dighton (.606, 60 hits, 16 doubles, 3 triples, 14 home runs, 57 runs, 40 RBIs, 14 stolen bases); Zoey Hightshoe (.405, 53 hits, 13 doubles, 5 home runs, 9 runs, 38 RBIs); Victoria Lewis (.364, 44 hits, 15 doubles, 2 triples, 2 home runs, 29 runs, 31 RBIs); Natalee Danner (.350, 35 hits, 7 doubles, 3 home runs, 23 runs, 14 RBIs); Laena Solverson (.339, 40 hits, 15 doubles, 3 home runs, 27 runs, 50 RBIs); Kennedy Lewis (.312, 34 hits, 6 doubles, 1 home run, 12 runs, 21 RBIs)
Boone pitching leaders: Emma Dighton (18-6, 1 save, 1.79 ERA, 152 1/3 innings, 149 strikeouts, 30 walks); Kennedy Lewis (10-2, 2.23 ERA, 69 innings, 17 strikeouts, 11 walks)
Outlook: Western Dubuque will be playing for the first state softball championship in program history. The Bobcats have allowed a total of seven runs in the postseason while scoring 29 runs in four games. Boone — which is making its ninth state appearance, but just its third since 2000 — knocked off defending state champion Winterset in the semifinals. Western Dubuque is making its second state appearance and first since 2008. Western Dubuque lost in the quarterfinals in its initial appearance and placed fifth. All three of Western Dubuque’s state tournament opponents are members of the same conference. The Racoon River Conference accounted for five of the eight berths in the 4A bracket, including three of the final four.