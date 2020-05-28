Dubuque County’s four Mississippi Valley Conference schools will jump right into rivalry games when the baseball and softball seasons begin in the middle of June.
The MVC announced Wednesday its plans to play at the varsity and sophomore levels in both sports and posted schedules on the league web site, www.mississippivalleyiowa.org. Teams will play 20 conference games, of which 14 will count in the divisional standings.
Iowa baseball and softball programs can begin practicing June 1, with the first date of competition slated for June 15.
Hempstead opens its baseball season June 16 with a visit to crosstown rival Senior. The softball team will visit Waterloo East on that day and host city rival Senior two days later.
Senior’s baseball opener will be the contest at home against Hempstead. The softball team will host Iowa City West on June 16 for its opener.
The only local MVC teams to open on June 15 will be the Wahlert and Western Dubuque baseball programs, who square off against each other at Farley Park.
Wahlert’s softball team visits Cedar Falls on June 16 and plays Western Dubuque two days later for the Golden Eagles’ home opener. Western Dubuque softball opens on June 16 with a home game against Iowa City Liberty.
The MVC also announced a limitation on spectators at high school athletic events this summer. Additional information will be released by the individual schools.
Des Moines Public Schools to play — Des Moines Public Schools issued a statement on Wednesday saying its institutions will compete in the high school baseball and softball season, ending widespread speculation they would not. Coaches and activities directors will be responsible for making sure all aspects of the health guidelines are being followed, and teams that do not abide by the health guidelines will have their seasons ended.
SEMI-PRO BASEBALL
Bellevue Tournament approved — The Bellevue semi-pro baseball team on Wednesday afternoon received approval from civic leaders to host its annual tournament, beginning tonight. There will be several guidelines for all players and fans to follow, and those will be posted on the team’s Facebook and Twitter accounts.
Tournament play begins with Bernard facing the Dubuque Packers at 6:45 p.m. and Epworth meeting Balltown at 8:15 p.m. Thursday. The following day, the host team meets Holy Cross at 6:45 p.m., and Zwingle plays Placid at 8:15 p.m.
The bottom half of the bracket includes four first-round games on Saturday. That includes Peosta vs. the Dubuque Budweisers at noon, Rickardsville vs. Worthington at 1:30 p.m., Farley vs. Dyersville at 3:30 p.m. and Key West vs. Cascade at 5:30 p.m.