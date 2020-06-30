Dubuque Hempstead’s hot start continues on the baseball diamond.
Kellen Stohmeyer was a combined 5-for-8 through two games and the Mustangs saw strong outings from pitchers Brock Booth and Andrue Henry in a 2-1, 5-2 sweep of Iowa City West on Monday at Hempstead.
The Mustangs improved to 5-0 on the same day they moved to No. 8 in the latest Iowa Class 4A state baseball rankings.
Strohmeyer was 3-for-4 in Game 1 and 2-for-4 in the nightcap. Henry, in addition to earning the Game 1 save, was 2-for-3 at the plate in the opener and had a pair of doubles on the day.
Bellevue 8, Tipton 2 — At Tipton, Iowa: Max Jackson and Andrew Swartz scored a pair of runs to lift the Comets to victory.
PREP SOFTBALL
Iowa City City High 11-11, Dubuque Senior 2-0 — At Iowa City: Aliyah Johnson homered again in Game 1 and finished 2-for-3 in the contest, but the Rams saw little offense otherwise.