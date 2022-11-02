10112022-lorasvsudwomenssoccer3-sg.JPG
Loras’ Payton McDonnell makes a corner kick during their soccer match with the University of Dubuque earlier this season. The Duhawks earned the No. 1 seed for the American Rivers Conference tournament.

 Stephen Gassman Telegraph Herald

The American Rivers Conference soccer championships will run through Loras College’s Rock Bowl.

Both the women’s and men’s teams earned the No. 1 seeds and will host semifinals tonight, with the championship matches slated for Saturday.

