The American Rivers Conference soccer championships will run through Loras College’s Rock Bowl.
Both the women’s and men’s teams earned the No. 1 seeds and will host semifinals tonight, with the championship matches slated for Saturday.
The Loras women (14-0-3, 8-0 A-R-C) earned a first-round bye after claiming the top seed in the conference tournament for the sixth straight season. The No. 14 nationally ranked Duhawks will host Luther College (8-7-4, 3-3-2 A-R-C) after the Norse took out Dubuque, 3-1, in the first round Saturday. The match is slated for 5 p.m., and the winner will face either No. 3 Simpson or No. 2 Wartburg in the final on Saturday.
The Loras men (9-5-2, 5-1-2 A-R-C) will host Nebraska Wesleyan (8-6-3, 4-2-2 A-R-C) at 7:30 p.m. in the semifinals. No. 2 Luther hosts No. 3 Simpson in the other semifinal, with the championship set for Saturday. The Duhawks won their 15th conference championship in program history after playing Wartburg to a draw last Tuesday.
Griebel, Holesinger, Rampton run for UNI at league meet — Brady Greibel, a former state champion at Bellevue High School, led the University of Northern Iowa men’s cross country team with a 40th-place finish at the Missouri Valley Conference championships in Terre Haute, Ind. He ran a 25:45, while former Hempstead standout David Holesinger clocked a 28:14 for 80th place as the Panthers took ninth as a team.
Dubuque Senior grad Mia Rampton finished 41st in 23:04 for the women’s team. The Panthers finished seventh in the team standings.
Edmondson competes in Big Tens — Senior grad Claire Edmondson ran a 23:34 to finish 141st at the Big Ten Conference cross country championships at Ann Arbor, Mich. She was the ninth runner for the University of Iowa, who finished 14th as a team.
UD opens hoops season tonight at UNI — The University of Dubuque will open its men’s basketball season with an exhibition game at 7 p.m. tonight at the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls.
The Panthers enter the 2022-23 season as the reigning Missouri Valley Conference champions following a 20-12 regular season record and an appearance in the NIT last March. Dubuque clinched the A-R-C regular season and tournament titles with a 21-7 record and made an NCAA Tournament berth. The Spartans are coached by former UNI and all-MVC guard Robbie Sieverding, who played for the Panthers from 1998 to 2002.
Dubuque earned five first-place votes to top the A-R-C preseason coaches poll. Second-place Wartburg landed three first-place votes and third-place Buena Vista collected one. Loras was tabbed for fifth.
Parker collects another A-R-C weekly honor — Loras’ Kassie Parker won the A-R-C female athlete of the week honor for the second time this season after another dominating performance on Saturday. The graduate student from Guttenberg, Iowa, claimed her second consecutive A-R-C cross country title on Saturday in Indianola, Iowa, with a time of 20:50.9. The highly decorated runner earned the fourth cross country all-conference honor of her career and claimed her 16th A-R-C runner of the week accolade.
Parker finished a full minute and 15 seconds ahead of the race runner-up in Wartburg’s Aubrie Fisher as her efforts helped to lift the 18th-ranked Duhawks to a second-place team finish at the A-R-C Championships. The reigning NCAA Division III champion, will take on the NCAA Midwest Region Championship next Saturday, Nov. 12 in Aurora, Ill.
Koloc feted by A-R-C — Coe College’s Ella Koloc, a freshman libero from West Delaware, earned her third A-R-C volleyball defensive player of the week award after helping the No. 20-ranked Kohawks go 5-0 last week to secure the league regular-season title. She collected 17, 24, 14, seven and 11 digs during the week and added 13 assists and eight service aces as Coe improved to 25-5 overall and 8-0 in the league.
Krapfl stands tall for Clarke — Clarke University’s Faith Krapfl, a Peosta, Iowa, native earned the Heart of America Conference’s defensive player of the week honor in women’s soccer. The freshman led the Pride to two wins last week, including a 1-0 shutout over Grand View and 3-1 road win at Park. The Western Dubuque grad made four saves in each of the victories for Clarke. The Pride open conference tournament play Friday at Benedictine College.
Clarke’s men’s team will play at Grand View College in the conference quarterfinals on Saturday in Des Moines. Both Clarke teams earned the No. 5 seed for the eight-team tournament.
Runde commits to UW-Platteville — Dubuque Hempstead senior wide receiver Jase Runde this week committed to continue his football career at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville. Runde caught 22 passes for 333 yards (15.1 per catch) and three touchdowns for the Mustangs this season.
Gatto to Clarke — Dubuque Senior softball player Meredith Gatto will continue her softball career at Clarke University. Gatto went 14-9 with a 2.78 ERA and 145 strikeouts in 138 1/3 innings as a junior pitcher for the Rams this summer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.