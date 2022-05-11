Following her first grueling season at No. 1 singles in the Mississippi Valley Conference, Sydney Thoms wasn’t entering Wednesday’s regional tournament with a ton of confidence.
Through three matches in the brutal heat, the Dubuque Hempstead junior found it when she needed it most.
Thoms finished runner-up at the Class 2A Clinton regional, punching her second straight trip to the Iowa state singles tournament.
“It means so much to me to be going back to state,” said Thoms, who posted a 5-7 record at No. 1 singles for the Mustangs this spring. “Last year meant a lot to get there, but this year has been really tough and I’ve worked really hard. You play so many great players at 1, and I wasn’t as confident going into today because I didn’t have the best record. But, I feel like I played really well and really worked hard for it today.”
Thoms advanced to the 2A state singles tournament on May 27-28 in Waukee, Iowa.
“Sydney is going back and it’s because her game is elevated by 70% from last year,” Hempstead coach Sara Loetscher said. “She played beautifully. It was so hot and she was able to play so hard for three matches. This means the world to Sydney and it was her ultimate goal.”
Thoms earned a bye and then opened with a strong win over Linn-Mar’s Kaiya Taylor in the quarterfinals, 6-0, 6-0. In the semifinals, Thoms defeated Cedar Rapids Prairie’s Emma Heggen, 6-2, 6-2, before falling in the final to Prairie’s Sosha Postnikov, 6-0, 6-1.
“I was really surprised how much endurance I still had in the heat after playing in the cold all spring,” Thoms said. “I was able to run down a lot of balls and work for a lot of points. I was really proud of myself.”
Hempstead’s Madison Lewis earned third in the singles bracket, and the twin doubles team of Riley and Peyton Weber also placed third. They will be alternates for state if any other players get injured or can’t make it.
No players from Dubuque Senior, Dubuque Wahlert or Western Dubuque qualified for state. However, all four city schools will compete in team regionals on Saturday, with Senior hosting Davenport Central; Hempstead visiting North Scott; Wahlert facing DeWitt Central at Camanche; and Western Dubuque playing Dike-New Hartford in Decorah.