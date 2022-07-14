After winning its first conference championship in nearly four decades, Dubuque Hempstead was predictably well represented on the all-Mississippi Valley Conference teams, released Wednesday.
Mustangs shortstop/catcher Jadyn Glab was named the Valley Division’s co-player of the year, and first-year coach Danielle Krug was selected as the division’s coach of the year after Hempstead won its first divisional crown since 1987.
Nine different Mustangs earned a spot on the honor team.
Glab was joined on the Valley Division first team by teammates Peyton Paulsen, Mady Pint and Chandler Houselog. The Mustangs’ Lydia Ettema, Carleigh Hodgson and Libby Leach were named to the second team.
State tournament-bound Dubuque Wahlert landed Ruth Tauber on the Mississippi Division first team, with Kylie Sieverding earning second-team recognition.
Western Dubuque’s Kaitlyn Thole, Maddie Harris, Brynn Walters and Kiya Steger also earned second-team honors in the Mississippi Division.
Dubuque Senior’s Meredith Gatto, Lacey King and Sophie Link were second-team picks in the Valley Division.
Hempstead’s Mallory Tomkins and Lauren Hefel, Senior’s Sam McDonald and Aubree Steines, Wahlert’s Tierani Teslow and Izzy Pfeiffer, and Western Dubuque’s Hannah Hoefer and Erica Ernzen earned honorable mention.
Glab, a junior who has committed to the University of Washington, batted .543 (38-for-70) with 39 runs, 10 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs, 25 RBIs and 14 stolen bases while playing in just 24 games this season. She struck out just five times, drew 19 walks and was hit by three pitches. Her 11 home runs is the second-most hit in a season by any Hempstead player.
Paulsen, a junior pitcher, was 11-1 with a 1.08 earned run average over 71 innings. She struck out 64, walked 26 and hit four batters.
Pint, a freshman centerfielder, hit .361 (43-for-119) with 40 runs, five doubles, four triples, 10 home runs, 43 RBIs and 18 stolen bases. Her home run total is tied for the third-highest total in program history.
Houselog, a sophomore catcher/infielder, batted .441 (49-for-111) with 14 runs, 13 doubles, two home runs and 36 RBIs.
Ettema, a junior infielder/pitcher, hit .338 (26-for-77) with 16 runs, 11 doubles, four home runs and 32 RBIs in 25 games. She was 11-2 in the circle with a 1.05 ERA over 80 1/3 innings. She struck out 49, walked six and did not hit a batter.
Tomkins, an eighth-grade outfielder, hit .340 (32-for-94) with 22 runs, one double, two triples and eight RBIs.
Hefel, a sophomore infielder, batted .352 (32-for-91) with 17 runs, six doubles, two home runs and 20 RBIs.
Hodgson, a senior second baseman, hit .361 (39-for-108) with 40 runs, seven doubles, one triple and 18 RBIs.
Leach, a junior outfielder, hit .370 (34-for-92) with 22 runs, seven doubles, one home run and 23 RBIs.
Tauber, an eighth-grade outfielder, takes a .476 batting average (60-for-126) into next week’s state tournament. She has scored 49 runs with 17 doubles, two triples, four home runs, 36 RBIs and 12 stolen bases. She has struck out just three times while drawing 23 walks.
Sieverding, an eighth-grade outfielder, is batting .455 (45-for-99) with 37 runs, 2 doubles, one home run, 16 RBIs and 18 stolen bases.
Teslow, a junior pitcher/infielder, is hitting .402 (53-for-132) with 23 runs, nine doubles, two triples, two home runs and 39 RBIs. She is 7-5 with two saves in the pitching circle, posting a 5.17 ERA over 66 1/3 innings.
Pfeiffer, a senior third baseman, is hitting .355 (44-for-124) with 24 runs, eight doubles, one triple, one home run and 25 RBIs.
Harris, a senior infielder, hit .365 (46-for-126) with 30 runs, 15 doubles, 1 triple and 26 RBIs.
Thole, a freshman catcher, batted .381 (43-for-113) with 12 runs, nine doubles, three home runs and 26 RBIs.
Walters, a sophomore infielder, hit .412 (49-for-119) with 32 runs, eight doubles, four triples, two home runs, 32 RBIs and 16 stolen bases.
Steger, a sophomore infielder/pitcher, batted .330 (38-for-115) with 21 runs, 14 doubles, one triple, six home runs and 36 RBIs. She was 6-4 with two saves and a 2.14 ERA in the pitching circle. She struck out 77, walked 28 and hit 10 batters in 78 2/3 innings.
Hoefer, a freshman infielder, hit .290 (27-for-93) with 24 runs, five doubles, one triple, two home runs and 18 RBIs.
Ernzen, a junior outfielder, batted .329 (28-for-85) with 24 runs, three doubles, one triple, one home run and five RBIs.
Gatto, a junior pitcher, went 14-9 with two saves and a 2.78 ERA in 138 1/3 innings. She struck out 145, walked 23 and hit six batters.
King, a sophomore infielder, batted .393 (44-for-112) with 22 runs, nine doubles, eight home runs and 29 RBIs.
Link, a sophomore infielder, hit .352 (45-for-128) with 35 runs, nine doubles, one triple, 15 RBIs and 22 stolen bases.
McDonald, a junior catcher, hit .321 (36-for-112) with 15 runs, eight doubles, three home runs and 17 RBIs.
Steines, a junior outfielder, hit .336 (40-for-119) with 20 runs, 12 doubles, four home runs and 22 RBIs.
Cedar Rapids Jefferson’s Kelsey Palmer shared Valley Division player of the year honors with Glab. Linn-Mar’s Jordyn Beck was the Mississippi Division player of the year, and Linn-Mar coach Lindsey Meyer was the coach of the year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.