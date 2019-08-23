Prep football is officially back and the Tri-States region is off to a 1-0 start thanks to Belmont.
Riley Christensen had a touchdown on both the offensive and defensive sides of the ball, Brady Wedig also scored and the Braves beat Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah, 19-6, on Thursday in Belmont, Wis.
Belmont moved to eight-man football this season. Wedig’s touchdown helped the Braves enter the locker room tied, 6-6, at halftime. Both of Christensen’s scores came in the second half.
BOYS PREP GOLF
Wahlert 16th at Warrior Invite — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Nick Splinter shot an 82 and Ben Vaassen finished with an 84 to lead the Golden Eagles to a 16th place overall finish at the 18-team tournament hosted by Cedar Rapids Washington.
Galena 187, Freeport Aquin 225 — At Galena, Ill.: Ryan Stoffregen medaled with a 42 to lead the Pirates to a duel victory.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
UD grad takes over Clarke — Clarke University named recent University of Dubuque grad Breann Tjaarda as the Pride’s new women’s lacrosse coach on Thursday. Tjaarda, an Aurora, Ill., native, holds the Spartans records for assists and points in a season and a career. She takes over a Clarke program that finished 5-8 last season.