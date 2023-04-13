05122022-raminvitationalgolf2-sg.JPG
Buy Now

Western Dubuque’s McKenna Stackis shot the low 18-hole score in the state last week at the County tournament.

 Stephen Gassman Telegraph Herald

Western Dubuque’s McKenna Stackis couldn’t have asked for a much better start to her junior golf season.

The Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week shot a 78 last Thursday night to win the Dubuque County meet at Dubuque Golf & Country Club. She edged Wahlert’s Ava Kalb by one stroke for medalist honors.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.