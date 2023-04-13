Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
Western Dubuque’s McKenna Stackis shot the low 18-hole score in the state last week at the County tournament.
Western Dubuque’s McKenna Stackis couldn’t have asked for a much better start to her junior golf season.
The Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week shot a 78 last Thursday night to win the Dubuque County meet at Dubuque Golf & Country Club. She edged Wahlert’s Ava Kalb by one stroke for medalist honors.
“I was really happy with how I played, especially with how windy it was,” Stackis said. “For our first meet of the year, I was pretty pleased.”
Stackis’ 78 is the low 18-hole score in the state so far this season, regardless of class.
“I shot a 76 last year at the state meet and again during the summer, so I know I still have room for improvement, but that’s a great start for me.”
Stackis has been on the golf course since she was three-years-old, and loves being around her coaches and teammates.
“I’ve made so many friends through golf, and it’s just something I love to do,” she said.
Stackis is coming off a successful sophomore season where she ended the year with a fifth-place finish at the state meet. She also competed at state as a freshman and placed 16th.
Western Dubuque girls golf coach Brooke Klostermann said she was impressed with Stackis’ performance at state last year.
“She was with a tough group and there were college coaches there watching but she maintained her focus which was great to see as just a sophomore,” she said.
Added Stackis: “I’m excited to see my game continue to grow. I would love to make it back to state this year and get another top five finish.”
Klostermann said that Stackis works hard to accomplish her goals, and has taken on a big leadership role within the team.
“McKenna is one of our top leaders and is always helping out the younger girls,” she said. “Everyday she wants to improve, and we are excited to see her have more success this season.”
Stackis said she has set goals to continue working on her short game.
“I struggle sometimes with putting and I really have to get used to the greens,” she said.
During the summer, Stackis golfs in the Iowa PGA and Dubuque Area Junior Tour.
“You can tell she puts in the time and extra reps,” Klostermann said. “She has big goals for the end of the season and these tournaments before then are just stepping stones for her.”
