Dubuque Senior will make its debut in the Iowa Class 5A football playoffs.
The Rams (5-4) earned the No. 14 seed in 5A based on the Iowa High School Athletic Association’s ratings percentage index, and will play at No. 2-seeded Cedar Rapids Kennedy (9-0) in the first round on Friday night.
The Cougars beat Senior, 28-21, on Sept. 23 in Cedar Rapids.
The Rams are making their sixth playoff appearance, but the only postseason victory in program history came back in 1997.
The winner will play either Urbandale (7-2) or Iowa City High (8-1) in the state quarterfinals.
West Delaware and Dyersville Beckman will each host the next two rounds if they win on Friday.
West Delaware (8-1) is the No. 4 seed in Class 3A and will host No. 12 Grinnell (6-3) in the first round. The winner will play either No. 11 Davenport Assumption (6-3) or No. 5 Solon (9-0) in the quarterfinals.
West Delaware is making its 25th playoff appearance.
Beckman (9-0) will host West Branch (7-2) in a Class 1A second-round game on Friday. The winner plays either MFL/Mar-Mac (7-2) or Iowa City Regina (9-0) in the quarterfinals. Beckman would host the quarterfinal based on the third tiebreaker, which is alphabetical.
The coaches of teams to reach the state semifinals will re-seed the bracket.
Pirates learn playoff fate — Galena (5-4) earned a No. 14 seed and will play at No. 3 Forreston (7-2) in the first round of the Illinois Class 1A playoffs next week, likely on Saturday.
The winner will play either No. 6 Lena-Winslow or No. 11 Aurora Christian in the second round.
Galena needed a win over rival East Dubuque on Friday night to reach playoff eligibility and is making its first postseason appearance since 2015.
Field narrows in Wisconsin — The area is down to just five remaining qualifiers in Wisconsin after Friday’s first round, headlined by a second-round showdown between Lancaster (5-6) and Cuba City (8-2) in Division 6.
The third-seeded Cubans beat the No. 7 Flying Arrows, 28-20, on Oct. 8. The winner will play either No. 1 Darlington (9-1) or No. 5 Mondovi (6-4) in the state quarterfinals.
In Division 7, fifth-seeded Potosi/Cassville (9-1) will play at top-seeded Highland (10-0) in the second round, while No. 4 Black Hawk/Warren (7-3) plays at No. 1 Hilbert (9-1).
The Potosi/Cassville and Highland winner would face either No. 2 Cashton or No. 3 Bangor in the state quarterfinals.
No. 2 Reedsville or No. 6 Burlington Catholic Central would await the winner of the Black Hawk/Warren-Hilbert matchup.