BY DANNY MILLER
Telegraph Herald sports writer
With a sigh of relief and a sense of sadness, I bid adieu to the prep track and field season in Iowa.
After putting the final touches on my final story from last week’s state meet, I leaned back in my chair and let out a giant exhale. That moment encompassed the entire season for me.
In my brief career as a sports writer, covering track and field has without a doubt been the most daunting task I have taken on so far.
At times, it was overwhelming.
There were always multiple events taking place at the same time. How can I pay attention to shot put on the softball field at the same time the sprint medley relay is about to start over on the track?
Tracking down an athlete for an interview after an event went final was another chore. With so many teams and dividing my time between track events, field events and the press box, sometimes it felt like I was on a wild goose chase to find the person I was looking for.
Possibly the biggest challenge was compiling all of the results. I tried to stay as organized as possible during the meets, but inevitably fell behind when I left the press box to chat with the athletes or coaches.
At times, it was exhausting.
Often, it felt like I was running a relay race against myself. Knowing I had only a few minutes to spare, I would sprint from the track up to the press box, get some results organized and hustle back down. I have to say, by the end of the season, my track to press box times were looking pretty good.
Looking back, I must admit, the dozens of times I ran up and down the stairs from the press box to the track at Dalzell during each meet was good training for the numerous times I had to do the same thing in Des Moines last week.
Finally, when the meet ended and the results were in order, I typically had less than an hour to turn this massive stack of results and notes I jotted down into a story before deadline. Though I always found a way to do it, you can see why the giant exhale was needed.
But more than anything, it was rewarding.
As challenging as it was to cover a sport with so much going on at all times and one that I was relatively unfamiliar with, I have certainly developed an appreciation and become a fan.
The all-out dedication these athletes give, to say the least, was impressive and inspiring. The way they push themselves to the absolute max for every race, jump or throw is something that stood out to me immediately.
While the sport can often be individualized, the athlete competing never felt a lack of support with teammates, coaches and fans raucously encouraging them throughout. One of my favorite things at the meets was during the 4x400 closing race, when non-competing teammates would sprint back-and-forth from one end of the track to the other, trying to will their school to victory. Though it often obstructed my view and I was nearly stampeded a few times, the energy was electric and awesome to be a part of.
There were a ton of highlights that I will remember from this track and field season, but here are some of the most memorable:
Biermann and Griebel steal the show — Western Dubuque sprinter Audrey Biermann and Bellevue’s distance runner Brady Griebel took Des Moines by storm last week, each claiming four gold medals. Biermann won the 100-meter, 200-meter, 400-meter and anchored the sprint medley relay. Griebel took first in the 800, 1,600, 3,200 and anchored the distance medley. But what stood out to me was the contrasting reactions between the two. Biermann, the jubilant junior, was overcome with emotion after each race. Tears of joy flowed as she covered her face in disbelief. Griebel, the stoic senior, showed little, if any emotion. Judging his reaction, it was not apparent if he finished first or last. What I will always remember though is him walking off the track after his final race in the 1,600 with his arm around his younger brother, Payton, a freshman. It was a ‘passing of the torch’ type moment. Almost as if to say, ‘your turn now, kid.’
Wahlert gets revenge — After narrowly missing the 2019 team title by a half point and having last year’s season wiped out, the Wahlert girls had to wait longer than expected to get another shot. Even more impressive, they entered the state meet as the favorite with a target on their back and still came out victorious. I’ll remember them claiming a state-record 27th relay title after winning the 4x100, but mostly I’ll recall the reactions of Ariana Yaklich, Abigail Wallace and Alix Oliver after the team title was official. These three senior leaders waited two years for that moment of redemption and their reactions spoke volumes. Not once did they mention an individual moment or a single race, but instead reiterated what it meant to share this moment with their teammates, coaches, fans and members of the Wahlert track community.
Hempstead youth movement — One of the most exciting races from the state meet did not even result in a local gold medal. Hempstead freshman Keelee Leitzen’s incredible final 800 meters in the distance medley to lunge ahead of Southeast Polk at the finish line and claim silver, symbolized a very promising future for the young Mustangs. Distance runners like Leitzen, Julia Gehl, Brooke O’Brien and Ellie Hermiston led Hempstead to its first conference title since 1994 and will be a force to be reckoned with for the next few years.
Faley’s birthday gift — Wahlert sophomore thrower Duke Faley competed near the top of every discus event all year. I was intrigued to see how this success would translate at the state meet in Des Moines. After finishing second, he shared an extended, emotional embrace with his mother. “It’s my mom’s birthday,” Faley said. “She’s out here watching me on her birthday and I wanted to give her something special.”
Rams’ resurgence — The Senior boys steadily improved from meet to meet, which culminated by winning the Dubuque County Championships. Stars like Matthew Kruse, Sam Akins, Logan Flanagan and David Williams burst onto the scene to reignite the Rams program and turn some heads in the process. Flanagan capped it off by claiming gold in the high jump at the state meet. While he and Williams will be graduating, Senior’s program looks to be trending in the right direction.
Bobcat seniors go out in style — It is every athlete’s dream to go out on top. Western Dubuque’s shuttle-hurdle team of Mitchell Ashline, Tanner Naumann, Devin Neuhaus and Logan Brosius did exactly that in dramatic fashion. In their final race together, the quartet of seniors claimed gold in a state meet record time of 59.47, closing their careers and riding off into the sunset as champions.
Blue oval beauty — Undoubtedly, the coolest atmosphere I’ve been a part of as a sports writer was last week’s state meet. I had heard numerous times what a neat experience it was and it certainly didn’t disappoint. This year was even more special as attendance restrictions were lifted just prior to the start. The way fans across the state flocked to Drake Stadium, erupted at the finish line, and supported the athletes was truly memorable. On top of that, the way our area athletes were represented across all four classes, did the tri-states proud. Des Moines, you did not disappoint and I look forward to a return trip next year.
Coming into the track and field season, I had no idea what to expect or what I would take away from it. As I sit back in my chair and breathe one final sigh of relief, all I can do is say thank you to the athletes, coaches and fans for making it truly memorable.