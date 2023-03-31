The Dubuque Fighting Saints need just one more win to extend the United States Hockey League’s longest active streak of consecutive seasons above .500.
They’ll have two shots to do it this weekend in a pivotal home-and-home series with Green Bay, starting tonight at Dubuque Ice Arena. The Gamblers (28-20-2-4) lead the Saints (27-20-5-1) by two standings points for fourth place in the Eastern Conference. Green Bay has eight games remaining in the season, and Dubuque has nine.
The Saints have finished with at least a .500 record every season since returning to the USHL in 2010-11 and will make it 13 straight years with their next win. Chicago has already clinched its 10th consecutive .500 season, and Fargo has secured its eighth straight.
Recommended for you
Here is a capsule look at this weekend’s United States Hockey League games:
DUBUQUE FIGHTING SAINTS (27-20-5-1) vs. GREEN BAY GAMBLERS (28-20-2-4)
When: 7:05 p.m. tonight at Dubuque Ice Arena; and 7:05 p.m. Saturday at Resch Center, Green Bay.
Media: Video available at www.flohockey.tv (subscription required); audio only at Eagle 102.3 FM.
Season series: The teams have split the first six games in the eight-game series that concludes this weekend. Green Bay won the first two meetings, Dubuque took the next three, and the Gamblers handled the Saints, 5-1, on Feb. 14 in Dubuque in the last outing.
Scouting Dubuque: The Saints have gone 5-3-2-0 over the last 10 to stay in a tight race for the 4-5-6 spots in the Eastern Conference playoff chase. The top two teams earn first-round byes, and the No. 3 seed hosts the No. 6 seed and the No. 4 seed hosts the No. 5 seed in the opening round. Muskegon remains in the hunt for a playoff spot, but trails sixth-place Cedar Rapids by seven points with nine games to play. Ryan St. Louis has moved into a tie for fifth place on the USHL scoring chart with 25 goals and 60 points in 49 games. He has recorded six goals and 21 points on the power play. Will Staring will face his former team for the final time in the regular season this weekend. The defenseman has two goals and 15 points in 40 games with Dubuque after posting three assists in 10 games with Green Bay at the start of the season. Dubuque ranks 11th on the power play at 19.7% and 14th on the penalty kill at 75.7%.
Scouting Green Bay: The Gamblers have scuffled to the tune of a 2-5-0-3 record in the last 10 games, all against the three teams ahead of them in the standings. It includes four games each against Team USA and Youngstown and three against Chicago. Eli Sebastian leads Green Bay with 17 goals and 47 points, six points ahead of Matthew DiMarsico. Green Bay’s lineup includes three former Saints: Mikey DiAngelo (44 games, 11 goals, 32 points), Austin Oravetz (53 games, 5 goals, 20 points) and Peter Kramer (47 games, 6 goals, 18 points). The Gamblers rank seventh on the power play at 22.4% and fifth on the penalty kill at 81.6%.
Alumni notes: Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Wyatt Kaiser registered his first career NHL point on Tyler Johnson’s goal in a 4-1 home loss to the Dallas Stars. Kaiser signed with Chicago following his junior season at Minnesota-Duluth … Arizona Coyotes forward Matias Maccelli ranks second among all NHL rookies with 43 points, including 10 goals, through 57 games. Seattle’s Matty Beniers leads the rookie scoring race with 50 points in 71 games … University of Connecticut defenseman Roman Kinal signed a free agent contract with the San Jose Barracuda, the American Hockey League affiliate of the San Jose Sharks … Michigan Tech defenseman Chris Lipe returned to Iowa after signing a free agent contract with the Iowa Heartlanders, the ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild … University of Wisconsin forward Ryder Donovan has transferred to the new NCAA Division I program at St. Thomas in the Twin Cities. He is a Vegas Golden Knights prospect … Ferris State University forward Dallas Tulik has transferred to Robert Morris University … Ohio State forward Mark Cheremeta has entered the transfer portal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.