Saints Vs. USA U17s
Dubuque Fighting Saints defenseman Will Staring will play his former team this weekend in a home-and-home series with the Green Bay Gamblers. The series begins at 7:05 tonight at Dubuque Ice Arena.

 Stephen Gassman Telegraph Herald

The Dubuque Fighting Saints need just one more win to extend the United States Hockey League’s longest active streak of consecutive seasons above .500.

They’ll have two shots to do it this weekend in a pivotal home-and-home series with Green Bay, starting tonight at Dubuque Ice Arena. The Gamblers (28-20-2-4) lead the Saints (27-20-5-1) by two standings points for fourth place in the Eastern Conference. Green Bay has eight games remaining in the season, and Dubuque has nine.

