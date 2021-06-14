A pair of Dubuque Fighting Saints earned third-team all-United States Hockey League accolades today, the league announced.
Robert Cronin, who led the team in scoring, landed one of three forward spots on the third team, while Henry Thrun received the recognition as a defenseman.
Cronin, a 5-foot-10, 190-pound native of Plymouth, Mass., scored 28 goals among his 53 points to finish 10th on the USHL scoring chart this season. He scored at least one point in all six games against rival Waterloo and finished the series with eight goals and 17 points to lead Dubuque to the Cowbell Cup for the second straight season.
The University of New Hampshire recruit contributed two goals and eight points in 44 games in 2019-20, his first season in Dubuque.
Thrun, a 6-2, 190-pound native of Southborough, Mass., contributed eight goals and 22 points in just 24 games for the Saints this season. In between two stints with Dubuque in 2020-21, he helped USA Hockey win the World Junior Championships in Edmonton, Alberta.
Thrun played in Dubuque when Harvard University announced it would not take the ice this season due to the coronavirus pandemic. He starred for the Crimson as a freshman the previous season and will return to Boston in the fall.
The Anaheim Ducks selected Thrun in the fourth round, 101st overall, in the 2019 NHL Draft. Including two seasons with USA Hockey’s National Team Development Program and one in Dubuque, Thrun contributed 15 goals, 65 points and a plus-47 rating in 86 games against USHL competition.
The USHL’s first team included Sioux City goalie Akira Schmidt, defensemen Mason Lohrei of Green Bay and Ryan Ufko of Chicago, and Chicago forwards Sean Farrell and Matt Coronato and Muskegon forward Danil Gushchin. Lohrei was the lone unanimous selection.
Omaha goalie Jakub Dobes headlined the second team along with defenseman Cole McWard of Tri-City and Brent Johnson of Sioux Falls. The forwards included Sioux Falls’ Cole Sillinger, Omaha’s Ayrton Martino and Chicago’s Josh Doan.
Joining Cronin and Thrun on the third team were Fargo goaltender Brennan Boynton, Muskegon defenseman Alex Gagne, Muskegon forward Cameron Berg and Green Bay forward Jake Schmaltz.